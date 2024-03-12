BMW left no stone unturned when the time came to redesign the X2. The new crossover-coupe mashup has practically nothing in common with its predecessor, even though the platform has been largely carried over. Internally codenamed U10, the new swoopy SUV also ushers in another novelty – a fully electric version. Seen here is the zero-emission model, the iX2, in the more potent xDrive30 specification.

It’s a dual-motor electric X2 with xDrive but you can also settle for a single-motor, front-wheel-drive eDrive20 if you’re on a tight budget. BMW France set up a photo shoot in Morbihan, a department in the administrative region of the Brittany peninsula, with the iX2 xDrive30 to celebrate the model’s local debut. The stylish EV seen here posing for the camera in the northwest of France comes painted in Alpine White with certain elements blacked out, including the illuminated kidney grille.

Those 20-inch wheels (Style 873 M) are the largest available for the iX2 but you can go a size higher for the X2 M35i. The latter also has optional M Compound brakes with gray calipers, which are exclusive to the M Performance model. This iX2 with the M Sport Package does borrow the body-hugging seats from the X2 M35i, complete with the illuminated M logo below the integrated headrests.

While the paint is nothing to write home about, the interior is quite daring with a red and black theme for the perforated artificial leather (aka Veganza). The cabin is also vastly different than before, focusing on large screens to the detriment of physical controls. As with the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer, the iDrive knob is sadly gone. The new 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe coming this year will also do away with the traditional controller, as will EVs on the Neue Klasse platform.

BMW has decided against bringing the iX2 to the United States where the conventionally shaped iX1 is also missing from the lineup. Not only that, but the new electric MINI Cooper 3-Door hatchback is not available either, nor is the Aceman small crossover coming on this side of the pond. The two MINIs might still make it stateside in 2026 when production of the two EVs will start in Oxford. Initially, the models will be assembled only in China.

Source: BMW France