Despite receiving a handful of upgrades in 2023, BMW updates the G20 BMW 3 Series once again for 2025. The US market gets four new colors: Individual Frozen Pure Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue, Arctic Race Blue, and Vegas Red. New alloy wheels come standard, too. Inside, the 2025 BMW 3 Series gets a redesigned steering wheel that reflects changes elsewhere in the lineup. Things get a little bit more expensive across the board, with destination fees rising from $995 to $1,175. Sadly, the PHEV 3 Series is dead, at least the US market. Small tweaks aside, the 2025 BMW 3 Series mostly continues to impress inside and out, providing stout competition for rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi as usual.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Nothing major new here, but that’s such a good thing. Both the regular 330i and high-powered M340i are available with xDrive all-wheel drive. All versions come with a smooth eight-speed ZF gearbox. 330i models get a turbocharged 2.o-liter making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder in the M Performance model makes 386 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque – just a wee bit more than last year’s model. It is raucous, ripping off zero-to-60 sprints in 4.1 seconds when equipped with xDrive. We highly recommend the M340i for its robust powertrain that retains impressive fuel economy.

Fuel Economy and MPG

Despite no announced changes to the car’s engine or drivetrain, the 2025 BMW 3 Series offers slightly superior EPA-estimated efficiency than the outgoing model. The EPA says rear-wheel drive versions of the 330i and M340i achieve 28/35/31 and 27/33/29 mpg city/highway/combined, respectively. This handily dashes the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with the C43 achieving a paltry 23 mpg combined and the C300 managing 30 mpg combined. Similarly, the Audi A4 manages 29 mpg combined.

Adding xDrive all-wheel drive levels the playing field; the M340i xDrive and 330i xDrive achieve nearly identical fuel economy numbers. Expect 29 mpg combined and 26 mpg city regardless of the engine you choose, with the 330i xDrive achieving one additional point on the highway – 34 mpg vs. 33 mpg. As we said, the M340i is well worth the price, considering the negligible fuel economy trade-offs.

Interior and Cargo Space

Other than the redesigned steering wheel, not much changes for the 2025 BMW 3 Series. Like last year’s model, it offers 17 cubic feet of trunk space, more than both the C-Class and A4. Car and Driver says they fit six carry-on suitcases in their tester, which is also one more than the Alfa Romeo Giulia managed.

There’s lots of ways to church up the interior experience in the 2025 BMW 3 Series, but you’ll get the best value without a heavy hand. Throw on the $2,450 Premium Package for a remote start, a power tailgate, and heated steering wheel. You’ll also get some tech features and driver assistance features. We’d consider the $875 Harman Kardon sound system, but you won’t likely miss it if you aren’t an audiophile.

Technology and Connectivity

By now the curved display on the dash is nothing new, and you’ll still find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster attached to a 14.9-inch central information display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, and navigation all come standard, and so does a SiriusXM trial subscription. Wireless device charging comes standard, too. Notably, neither the C-Class nor Audi A4 offer all these. Sticking with the $2,450 Premium Package nets you a head-up display.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

We would skip most of the advanced driver aids offered on the 2025 BMW 3 Series. Not because they aren’t good, but because the 3 Series is perfectly fun and manageable without them. If you take one thing away from this guide, it should be this: get the Premium Package. Though not mentioned on the Build Your Own site, it also adds lane departure and lane change warning, rear cross traffic warning, speed limit info in the dash, and more. The $500 Driving Assistance Package is an okay value – adding adaptive cruise – but we’d skip the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. It only adds traffic jam assist, really.

2025 BMW 3 Series Pricing

The 2025 BMW 3 Series starts at $45,500. The C-Class, probably the 3 Series’ biggest rival, starts at $48,450. The Audi A4, $44,100. The Mercedes-Benz outshines the 3 Series a bit in terms of interior refinement, while the A4 offers a bit sprightlier acceleration. The 3 Series feels the best behind the wheel of all of them – the most balanced, and most like the “sport sedan” they’re all trying to be. None do it better than the M340i, which starts at $59,600.

2025 BMW 3 Series FAQ