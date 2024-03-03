BMW UK hosted last month the launch of the new BMW X2 M35i and the first-ever iX2 electric. The dynamic duo can’t be any different from each other. While they share a similar power output, the way they deliver power is very different. The BMW X2 M35i uses a 2.0 liter four-cylinder B48 engine while the iX2 sends power to all four wheels via a dual electric motor setup.

Gas vs. Electric

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 delivers good performance, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 112 mph (180 km/h). The iX2 benefits mirrors the power found in the iX1 xDrive30, with a combined output of 313 hp (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm). The iX2 xDrive30 showcases BMW’s commitment to electric mobility, boasting specifications like 309 horsepower and a range of 259 to 279 miles (417 to 449 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

On the other hand, the B48 engine in the X2 M35i also appears in the X1 M35i. In the United States, it produces 312 horsepower, while in Europe, it delivers 296 horsepower due to stricter emissions standards. The torque output remains consistent across all markets, at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). For the US-spec model, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.2 seconds, whereas the slightly less powerful European version takes 5.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h).

Similar Interior As The BMW X1

Inside, the BMW iX2 and X2’s cabin largely inherits its design from the X1 and iX1, including the installation of iDrive 9. This infotainment system enhances user interaction through QuickSelect functionality, improved access to frequently used functions, more frequent over-the-air updates, and expanded support for third-party apps​.

For those seeking a more dynamic appearance and performance, both crossovers can be ordered with an M Sport package offering aerodynamically optimized exterior details. There’s also an M Sport package Pro, which further enhances the vehicle with features like extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler, and an M Sport braking system with red-painted calipers.

Customers have a wide selection of exterior colors to choose from, including two solid and eleven metallic finishes, among which the new Fire Red metallic variant stands out. Additionally, two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad array of BMW Individual special paint finishes are available

In the photo gallery below you will see the BMW iX2 in Fire Red (known as Vegas Red in America) and Frozen Portimao Blue.

BMW X2 M35i

BMW iX2