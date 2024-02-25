BMW took the wraps off the second-generation X2 last October but the market launch isn’t scheduled until March. In the meantime, more and more dealers from Europe are beginning to show off the baby X6 to lure people into buying the stylish crossover internally codenamed “U10.” The adjacent video filmed at a dealership in Turkey shows an interesting specification since it’s a base model but with plenty of options.

This entry-level sDrive20i specification isn’t even sold in the United States where the lineup starts with the far more potent xDrive28i. We’re dealing with a front-wheel-drive model equipped with the M Sport Package and painted in Sapphire Black. It’s not every day when you see 21-inch wheels on a car that has a puny three-cylinder engine. Yes, you can now get the X2 with 21-inch wheels, partly because it’s a much larger vehicle nowadays: 4554 mm long, 1845 mm wide, and 1590 mm tall.

Those blue inserts in the headlights denote it’s equipped with the optional adaptive matrix LED headlights. These flank an all-black kidney grille with an illuminated contour – another feature that’ll cost you extra. Red brake calipers provide a striking contrast to an otherwise predominantly black car. The chunky spoiler at the back doesn’t command a premium since BMW installs the aero piece on all versions of the new X2.

Stepping inside, the options list grows even longer. It has electrically operated front seats with integrated headrests and an illuminated M logo. Indeed, you can get M badges inside your three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive crossover. The red and black upholstery, metallic accents, and ambient lighting do create a nice ambiance but we’re missing the dedicated iDrive controller.

The BMW X2 certainly has changed a lot inside and out, for the better we might add. Even this relatively low-end version looks far more upmarket than its predecessor, but ultimately, it’s the customers that will decide with their hard-earned money.

Source: GoCars / YouTube