An exceptional 1984 BMW ALPINA B6 2.8/1, a rare gem among classic cars with only around 260 ever made, is currently being auctioned on Bring-A-Trailer. This particular model is the 25th of its kind, blending the timeless BMW E30 design with ALPINA’s distinctive performance upgrades.

The body, originally in ALPINA Blue Metallic with silver ALPINA graphics, underwent repainting five years ago. It features an ALPINA front spoiler, a rear decklid spoiler, and a power-operated sunroof. Notably, there’s a dent on the passenger door and some paint flaws. It rides on classic ALPINA 16” alloy wheels, recently updated with new Toyo Extensa HP tires.

Under its hood lies the B6/2 2.8-L inline-six engine, a testament to ALPINA’s engineering prowess at the time. It features lighter Mahle pistons, a performance camshaft, and improved combustion chambers and exhaust systems. Originally, it offered 210 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, and has been retrofitted with a Bosch Motronic fuel injection system from an E32.

Sporty Interior

The interior boasts classic Recaro LS seats in gray cloth with vinyl sides, embellished with blue and green stripes. A four-spoke MOMO steering wheel with an Alpina hub is fitted, alongside a VDO instrument cluster. The cluster includes a non-functioning tachometer and several illuminated warning lights. Preserving its heritage, the car features the original wood ALPINA shift knob, a cassette stereo, and an analog clock, along with a dashboard plaque confirming its status as the 25th B6 2.8/1 built.

As of now, this 1984 ALPINA B6 shows about 96,000 miles on the odometer and has received a top bid of $50,000, with three days remaining in the auction. This unique vehicle, number 25 out of approximately 260 produced during a two-year span, is offered in San Diego, California, with a clean Arizona title.

