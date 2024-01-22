After teasing the i5 Touring last year, BMW has now released an official preview of the M Performance version. The M division took to the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform to share a shadowy video of the i5 M60 wagon ahead of its world premiere. When is that taking place? At the beginning of the year, we exclusively reported that the big debut is locked in for next month. The reveal should happen in early February.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but that’s not an issue since we already have a pretty good understanding of how the 5 Series Touring is going to look. We’ve seen plenty of spy shots depicting the luxury wagon codenamed “G61” throughout 2023, leaving little to the imagination. The long-roof i5 will sit on the same CLAR platform as the versions equipped with combustion engines, meaning the design is going to be largely the same regardless of what’s under the hood.

The i5 M60 Touring should echo its sedan sibling by having the same pair of electric motors delivering a combined output of 593 hp and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm). Mind you, that massive torque is available when the M Boost function is activated or when the launch control system is engaged. Without them, torque sits at a slightly lower 586 lb-ft (795 Nm).

Expect BMW’s first electric M Performance wagon to be a heavy car, considering the i5 M60 Sedan already weighs 5,081 lbs (2,305 kg). It should be able to deliver a sub-four-second sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) since the saloon does it in 3.8 seconds. Logic tells us that it’ll inherit the battery pack with its usable capacity of 81.2 kWh. However, the range is likely to take a hit because of the added weight, so look for the numbers to be a smidge below the i5 M60 Sedan’s WLTP rating of 283-321 miles (455-516 kilometers).

And now for the less favorable news. The i5 M60 Touring is not coming to the United States, where BMW also won’t be selling the regular i5 Touring or the 5 Series Touring, for that matter. However, according to our sources, the M5 Touring’s US visa has been approved. The “G99” super wagon will debut later in 2024 as the sole 5er wagon coming to North America.

Source: BMW M / YouTube