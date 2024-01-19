The BMW M2 and the Chevy Corvette Stingray are two of the most popular sports cars on the market. They’re both fast, powerful, and handle like a dream. But which one is faster in a drag race? The folks at Edmunds take the two sportscar to the track for a U-drag race. In this video, they also cover the quarter mile times, handling and driving dynamics, along with a rolling start as well. But before we delve into the video, let’s talk specs.

BMW M2

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbocharged I6

Horsepower: 453 hp

Torque: 382 lb-ft

Transmission: 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic

0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds (manual), 4.2 seconds (automatic)

Top speed: 155 mph (manual), 160 mph (automatic)

Chevy Corvette Stingray

Engine: 6.2L LT2 V8

Horsepower: 495 hp

Torque: 470 lb-ft

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds

Top speed: 194 mph

On paper, the Corvette Stingray has a clear advantage. It has more horsepower, more torque, and a faster 0-60 mph time. It’s also interesting that the M2 isn’t lighter car, which could have helped it make up some ground. So, who would win in a drag race? The answer is… it depends. In a U-drag race things are not always about straight line performance, so in the first race, the Chevy Corvette Stingray took the win.

The quarter mile times were also better for the Corvette Stingray: 11.6 vs. 11.8 in the M2. Max cornering? The BMW M2 takes the win: 1.25G vs. 1.16G. At the end, Edmunds declared the Stingray the winner of this test, but let’s see: Which car would you choose?