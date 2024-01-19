At the beginning of the year, we brought to your attention a BMW M3 (G80) with 1,039 horsepower, but today we have something even more impressive. Built by the same tuning experts at Tom Wrigley Performance, this previous-generation M3 (F80) packs an even greater punch. The car is owned by the man himself, Tom Wrigley, and you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell it has more power than a Bugatti Veyron.

While the top-of-the-line M3 F80 was the CS version with 453 hp, this extraordinary build has been dialed up to a ludicrous 1,150 hp at the crank. It delivers about 1,050 hp at the wheels, specifically the rear wheels, as the F80 was sold strictly with a rear-wheel-drive layout. Having four-digit power in an RWD M3 sure sounds intimidating, especially with over 1,200 Nm (882 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine still puts out over 800 horses when running in low-power mode – one of the four selectable modes. To unlock the full insanity, complemented by a loud exhaust note, the engine must run on E85 race fuel with ethanol.

The 3.0-liter “S55” engine has been extensively modified and it now features a single Precision Turbo 7275. Beyond the changes made to the inline-six, the super sedan boasts a Drexler differential and a beefed up gearbox able to cope with the absurd amount of power. The supercar-beating M3 has also received AP Racing brakes at all four corners and an Öhlins suspension kit.

The car has had only two owners and remains in perfect running order, having racked up just 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers). It’s said to be one of the fastest M3s in the world and maybe the fastest in Europe. As to how much it costs to bring an F80 to this specification, you’re looking at about £50,000, or approximately $63,300 at current exchange rates. Tom Wrigley says he happens to have a customer’s M4 in the shop that is about to receive these comprehensive mods.

Source: Driven+ / YouTube