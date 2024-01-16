The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe might not have a bright future, but let’s focus on the present for now. The classier alternative to BMW’s own four-door M8 ticks all the right boxes since it’s attractive, powerful, comfortable, relatively practical, and loaded with technology. Speaking of which, it has the old iDrive, which some might find a plus since there are still plenty of conventional controls on the dashboard rather than cramming everything inside a big screen.

As evidenced in this video shot in Germany, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is also properly fast. Pushed to the maximum on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, the stylish sedan effortlessly hit speeds of up to 203 mph (327 km/h). Well, yes and no. That’s the velocity shown on the driver’s display, but the actual GPS-verified speed was considerably lower. Still, 192 mph (309 km/h) is nothing to sneeze at since only supercars usually can go this fast.

The Buchloe automaker claims its flagship car is capable of reaching 201 mph (324 km/h), so this B8 could have gone even faster on the unrestricted section of the German highway. The posh Gran Coupe isn’t just about outright speed since it’s more of a GT car for long cruises in utmost comfort. It also looks less flashy than a BMW M8, making it an ideal alternative for those who want to fly under the radar.

You might want to get an M8 or a B8 while you still can because rumor has it the clock is ticking on the entire 8 Series lineup. It is believed BMW will discontinue the Coupe, Convertible, and the Gran Coupe in the coming years when production is supposedly ending. Some models will be retired by late 2025 while others are going to bow out around mid-2026.

Looking into the distant future, the 8er could return by the end of the decade as an electric-only Gran Coupe on the Neue Klasse platform. However, nothing is official at this point so take the reports with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube