We always strive to bring the latest BMW content in front of you but every now and then, an impressive car flies under our radar. Such is the case here with a first-generation 6 Series Coupe that has been subjected to a plethora of tasteful mods, chief of which hides underneath the hood. This E24 has suffered an engine transplant by getting the “S85” engine from its successor, the E63.

This isn’t a new build as according to our research; it was completed back in 2022. However, it’s only now we’ve stumbled upon the wild contraption. The widebody 6er decked out with a retro-flavored M livery was born in Poland where it got a six-speed manual gearbox from an E92 M3. In addition, it boasts a front suspension borrowed from an E60 5 Series from which it has inherited the differential.

It’s said to have over 600 horsepower, which would imply the naturally aspirated V10 has been tuned to extract more than 100 hp compared to the standard 5.0-liter unit. Torque is likely also above the factory rating of 520 Nm (384 lb-ft). It must be an absolute rocket seeing as how the E24 was a lightweight car by today’s standards. The most potent first-gen 6 Series were the M635CSi and the M6 with 256 hp, so this car packs more than double the power.

Cramming the 5.0-liter V10 powerhouse into the engine bay is a real feat, especially since the biggest engine BMW ever put in the E24 was a 3.5-liter inline-six. Combining one of the most attractive designs from Bavaria with the hugely desirable engine is a match made in BMW heaven. We’re glad someone had the bright idea for this combo and decided to turn his dream into reality.

Attached below is an older video with the car’s builder Grzegorz Duda talking about his impressive build for the Polish show TVN Turbo. The walkaround video gives us the impression he was going for the 3.0 CSL E9 Batmobile look, an idea that BMW also had for the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL launched in late 2022. However, the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept remains our favorite tribute to the original Coupe Sport Lightweight.

Source: IDP Film / YouTube, Grzegorz Duda | Duda Garage / YouTube