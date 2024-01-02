BMW unveiled the second-generation X2 in October 2023, but the crossover-coupe’s market launch isn’t happening until March 2024. In the meantime, prototypes without a shred of camouflage are roaming the streets during last-minute testing. Such is the case here with a spicy M35i spotted during the late hours of the day. It’s painted in Frozen Portimao Blue, a matte paint from the Individual catalog.

Codenamed U10, the new X2 looks all grown up and no longer the ugly duckling of the BMW lineup. It has eschewed its raised hatchback silhouette in favor of a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) profile as this body style is known in Bavarian jargon. We’re hearing one of the reasons it’s so big now is because the German luxury brand intends to discontinue the X4 with combustion engines altogether. The new X2 is expected to fill the void.

Along with the mechanically related X1 M35i, its swoopy counterpart is also rocking a quad exhaust system. To narrow the gap until the true M cars, BMW is putting four tips on M Performance cars. The two sporty crossovers will be joined later this year by the next-gen M135i and M235i Gran Coupe with quad-pipe setups. The hot hatch and sedan duo will also inherit the Operating System 9 without the iDrive controller.

The prototype is likely built to European specifications, meaning its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is dialed down. It makes 296 hp whereas in the United States and other markets outside the EU, it produces 312 hp. Seeing the glass half full, the version destined to be sold on the Old Continent has the same 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque as the rest of the world. These output figures are also applicable to the X1 M35i and we won’t be surprised if it’ll be the same story with the future M135i and M235i Gran Coupe.

When the X2 goes on sale in a couple of months, you can also order one as a fully electric iX2. BMW doesn’t intend to sell the stylish crossover with a plug-in hybrid setup but you can get a PHEV setup for the X1 xDrive25e and xDrive30e.

Source: daddysauto / Instagram