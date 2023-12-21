Many would argue that the X5 M is a better buy than the XM. You’re not really sacrificing any of the performance and you get an excellent all-rounder that doesn’t look polarizing. It’s also much cheaper, and for 2024, it comes exclusively as a hotter Competition model. The facelifted version rocks the same “S68” engine as the XM but does away with the electric bits, consequently making it lighter.

A new video shot at and around the Autobahn shows the X5 M Competition being driven at full tilt to put those acceleration numbers to the test. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 3.9 seconds, and we can see the speedy SUV dipping below the four-second mark in the latter half of the video. That twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 sounds a bit muted, but that’s to be expected from a vehicle sold in the European Union where noise and emissions regulations keep getting stricter.

On an unrestricted section of the German highway, it hits the electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 180 mph (290 km/h). Mind you, BMW caps the X5 M Competition at 155 mph (250 km/h) but the higher speed can be unlocked by going for the optional M Driver’s Package. It’s amazing how such a heavy vehicle (2,400 kilograms) can do the quarter mile in less than 12 seconds from the factory. Sure, EVs are quicker thanks to their instant torque, but you lose the magic of a brawny V8.

Despite living in the age of downsizing, this “S68” unit will stick around for a long time. BMW M has pledged to keep the V8 until at least the end of the decade. It has a good chance of living past 2030 in countries with more relaxed emissions regulations, such as the United States. In fact, we’re hearing the next-generation X5 (codenamed “G65”) is still going to have eight cylinders in the US.

However, the days of M cars powered solely by combustion engines are coming to an end since all next-gen models will be either hybrids or pure EVs. The XM got the ball rolling and will be followed next year by the M5 Sedan and Touring duo. An M3-like EV is due around 2027.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube