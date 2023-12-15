The new six-speed manual BMW Z4 M40i is heading to the United Kingdom as well. According to Car Throttle, BMW UK said that the manual Z4 is “on the horizon” and will arrive in Spring 2024. Last week, BMW gave us an early preview of their upgraded M-lite Z4 with more information to arrive on January 30th, 2024. But here is what we know for now. Under the hood, we’re still getting the glorious B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine making 382 horsepower in the U.S. and 335 horsepower in the UK. But instead of sending the power to the tried-and-proven ZF 8-speed automatic, BMW decided to give the Z4 a proper send off with a revised manual transmission.

The Best Six-Speed Manual From BMW?

The manual comes with new shift linkage and bushings, along with a shorter gear lever. Additionally, the manual gearbox was tailored specifically to the Z4’s character and it will still be a bit different than the Supra’s. How much different you might ask? We will know more about the mechanical and software changes at launch time. Additionally, the new BMW Z4 M40i comes with larger wheels in the back – 20″ – while retaining the 19″ at the front. They are wrapped in massive tires – 55/35 front and 285/30 in the rear. Speaking of the rear-end, the axle assembly now comes from the BMW M240i, including an M Active differential.

$3500 On Top Of The 8-Speed Z4 M40i

There are some suspension upgrades as well, but BMW has yet to reveal the full details, saving some juicy things for the start of communication. In early 2024, we will delve deeper into the details of colors, packages, and options. Currently, it appears that BMW plans to consolidate the six-speed manual with all other hardware and software upgrades into a comprehensive package. If you opt for the manual transmission, you’ll need to commit to this all-encompassing upgrade. The anticipated additional cost? Approximately $3500 on top of the base MSRP price of $66,295.

The good news is that this car is not a limited edition, so once it hits the market in Spring 2024, you can place orders without constraints. According to our reliable sources, production for the “regular” Z4 models is expected to cease in March 2026, suggesting that the six-speed manual variant will likely follow the same timeline. In the mean time, you can read our 2024 BMW Z4 M40i six-speed manual review here.

[Source: Car Throttle]