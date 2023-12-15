The 2024 BMW i5 comes in two distinct flavors. You have the standard i5 eDrive40 model and a more powerful i5 M60 model. Each one offers impressive range, performance, and luxury. But, the range between models can vary. In fact, there’s a delta of over 50 miles between the lowest and highest ranges promised by the i5. Depending on your needs, the two different i5 models might do a better or worse job of living up to expectations. Here, we’ll break down how the two consume energy and how you can get the most range from your new 2024 BMW i5.

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 EPA-Estimated Range and Consumption

The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 comes standard with 19-inch wheels that offer the most range – 295 miles. While the M Sport Design adds different 19-inch wheels, they offer the same range. A few different choices for 20-inch wheels are also present, but they all offer 278 miles of range. Finally, stepping up to the massive 21-inch wheels will cut the range down to just 270 miles.

Clearly, your wheel choice will also affect the consumption and overall efficiency of your 2024 BMW i5. It’s most efficient when equipped with 19-inchers, offering 104 city / 105 highway MPGe for a combined figure of 105 MPGe. The 20-inch wheels drop that figure to 99 MPGe combined (99 city, 98 highway). 21-inch wheels affect the MPGe the most, offering 97 city / 94 highway MPGe for 96 MPGe combined.

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 19-inch wheels Range 295 miles EPA Efficiency City 104 MPGe - 3.1 kWh Highway 105 MPGe - 3.1 kWh Combined 105 MPGe - 3.1 kWh

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 20-inch wheels Range 278 miles EPA Efficiency City 99 MPGe - 2.9 kWh Highway 98 MPGe - 2.9 kWh Combined 98 MPGe - 2.9 kWh

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 21-inch wheels Range 270 miles EPA Efficiency City 97 MPGe - 2.9 kWh Highway 94 MPGe - 2.8 kWh Combined 96 MPGe - 2.8 kWh

2024 BMW i5 M60 EPA-Estimated Range and Consumption

The 2024 BMW i5 M60 makes much more power than the i5 eDrive40, trading off range and weight for straight-line speed and xDrive all-wheel drive. Like the less powerful variant, you can choose from wheels measuring 19, 20, or 21 inches. The standard 19-inch wheels offer 256 miles of range. 20-inch wheels get you 248 miles of range, and the 21-inch units reduce your usable mileage to just 240 miles of range.

The 2024 i5 M60 obviously consumes more power than the less-powerful variants. The most technically efficient is the 19-inch wheel option, providing 90 city and 93 highway MPGe for a combined figure of 91 MPGe. 20-inch wheels knock that down to 89 MPGe combined (90 city/90 highway), and 21-inch wheels further reduce that to 85 MPGe combined (85 city/86 highway).

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive 19-inch wheels Range 256 miles EPA Efficiency City 90 MPGe - 2.7 kWh Highway 93 MPGe - 2.8 kWh Combined 91 MPGe - 2.7 kWh

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive 20-inch wheels Range 248 miles EPA Efficiency City 89 MPGe - 2.6 kWh Highway 90 MPGe - 2.7 kWh Combined 89 MPGe - 2.6 kWh