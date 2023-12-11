BMW is hard at work preparing a complete revamp of the X3 lineup. Leading the way will be the “G45” generation with combustion engines coming in 2024 while the iX3 (“NA5”) electric model is due about a year later. These two won’t be joined at the hip anymore since the conventionally powered SUV will stick to the tried-and-tested CLAR platform. The zero-emission model is transitioning to the much-hyped Neue Klasse underpinnings.

A new spy video shows the regular X3 testing in southern California, presumably as a lesser version judging by the small alloys. There’s a rather ungainly large amount of wheel gap but a bigger set of alloys and/or a lowered suspension will certainly be available to fix that. Lest we forget you can now get a 21-inch M Performance wheel for the compact X1, so its bigger brother will surely match that.

We’re not seeing a charging port on the fender, so we’re looking at a gasoline model since the days of BMW diesels in the United States are long gone. The prototype also appears to lack the M Sport Package, and it’s definitely not an M Performance model since it doesn’t have a quad exhaust setup. Yes, the future sporty X3 – believed to be renamed M50 – will have four tips to echo the new X1 M35i and X2 M35i.

It could very well be an X3 20 or an X3 20 xDrive. You’ve probably noticed the missing “i” at the end of the names. It’s because BMW is reportedly updating its nomenclature by dropping the letter from its gasoline-fueled cars. The next-gen X3 is also getting a more potent 30 xDrive variant, along with a couple of diesels outside of the US: 20d xDrive and 40d xDrive.

The spy video doesn’t allow us to peek inside but logic tells us the 2025 BMW X3 will have the latest and greatest iDrive. We’re hearing the luxury crossover will be pushed upmarket with better interior materials as well as driver assistance systems matching those of the X5. An illuminated grille is planned, as is a Harman Kardon sound system.

Production is supposedly starting in August 2024, so a world premiere should occur in the spring or early summer.

Source: kindelauto / Instagram