According to AdAge, BMW is set to return to the Super Bowl in 2024 with a 60-second spot in the first half, marking its second consecutive appearance in the big game. The luxury automaker will once again partner with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for the ad, which will feature an electric vehicle and a celebrity component. BMW’s return to the Super Bowl comes after a successful campaign in 2022, which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault cruising in an electric BMW iX. The ad was well-received by audiences and helped to boost BMW’s brand image.

This year, BMW is hoping to capitalize on the continued growth of the electric vehicles market. Despite some recent setbacks, electric cars are still expected to account for a significant portion of new car sales in the coming years. BMW is confident that its electric vehicle can compete in this growing market, and the Super Bowl ad is an opportunity to showcase its latest offerings. Marcus Casey, Head of Marketing BMW of North America, told AdAge that the top question BMW gets around electric vehicles from consumers is “around charging.” “So that’s a main focus for us to get those answers. But I think we’re setting ourselves apart there a bit from others [with] the quality that we offer and the driving experience. So we’re still full steam ahead,” he said.

BMW is the first automaker to confirm an ad buy for the 2024 Super Bowl. The game will be broadcast on CBS on February 11. Here are some additional details about BMW’s Super Bowl ad:

The ad will be 60 seconds long.

It will air in the first half of the game.

It will feature an electric vehicle and a celebrity component.

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners is the creative agency for the ad.

BMW has not yet announced which celebrity will appear in the ad.

BMW’s new Super Bowl ad coincides with an ongoing agency assessment encompassing creative, social media, digital, and CRM. Goodby currently holds the creative reins. In media, BMW enlisted Omnicom, led by its Critical Mass unit, succeeding Interpublic’s UM. UM managed the Super Bowl buy due to Omnicom’s contract initiation on January 1.

[Source: AdAge]