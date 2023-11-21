Having been around for about three years already, the BMW M4 has already received plenty of aftermarket upgrades. The M division itself took it to the next level with the M4CSL and the 3.0 CSL, which will be followed in 2024 by the hotly anticipated M4 CS. Vorsteiner hasn’t ignored the G82 either, and it’s safe to say their comprehensive GTS-V aerodynamic package completely transforms the high-performance coupe.

A new photoshoot puts the spotlight on the M4 with the full body kit, including a vented hood and a massive rear wing. These custom pieces are made from carbon fiber to keep weight low and add visual drama to an already aggressive design. Vorsteiner has also come up with a new look for the controversial grille by giving the kidneys a pair of thick horizontal bars. It’s flanked by modified headlights with yellow daytime running lights to echo the M4 CSL and 3.0 CSL we mentioned earlier.

The changes at the front don’t end there as the M4 Coupe has gained a prominent spoiler lip made from carbon fiber as well, and it’s attached to a revised bumper featuring extra air intakes. The profile hasn’t been ignored either since it has gained chunky side skirts and forged wheels measuring 20 inches at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear. Speaking of the back, there’s a new carbon diffuser with a central vertical fin between the large-diameter exhaust tips.

Of course, these upgrades don’t come cheap. For example, the front bumper is going to set you back $4,895 while the hood is another $5,495. If you want the carbon spoiler lip, it’ll add another $2,495 to the final bill. The carbon kidney grille is priced at $1,295 but you can also have it with an ABS construction in glossy black for $599. As for the wing, it’s available for $3,490, or you can go for a less flashy decklid spoiler Vorsteiner is selling for $1,195. That diffuser we mentioned is listed at $2,495.

Should you want those V-FF 107 wheels, a complete set retails for $2,740. Alternatively, you can go for BMW’s new centerlock wheels launched earlier this week, although these aren’t coming to the United States just yet.

