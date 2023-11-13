At the very end of the previous-generation Cooper SE’s life cycle, MINI took us by surprise when it turned the three-door hatchback into a convertible. Available only in Europe in a production run of just 999 units, the zero-emission cabrio has now arrived at a dealer in Bratislava where not one but two examples are being showcased. These are painted in Enigmatic Black and White Silver – the only two colors offered for the limited-run special edition.

Auto Palace Bratislava in Slovakia shared images of the dynamic duo you won’t want if you suffer from range anxiety. That’s because the MINI Cooper SE Convertible has been rated at only 201 kilometers of range in the WLTP cycle. That works out to 125 miles before having to recharge the battery pack, which isn’t ideal, but it’s not like there’s an abundance of electric convertibles to choose from in 2023. It’s a rarified niche occupied by the likes of the MG Cyberster and the Fiat/Abarth 500e Convertible.

These MINIs with unlimited headroom have an electrically retractable roof (with the Union Jack motif) that works at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 km/h) and sit on 17-inch wheels made from secondary aluminum. Regardless of body colors, the Cooper SE Convertible boasts Resolute Bronze accents along with a Piano Black look for the badge and model lettering.

Just like the hatchback upon which it was based, the cabrio boasts 184 hp (135 kW) from an electric motor that enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 8.2 seconds. It’s certainly not the most practical EV out there given the limited cargo volume of just 160 liters (5.6 cubic feet) but that’s a sacrifice MINI hopes customers are willing to make.

When the next-generation MINI hatchback was unveiled in early September, we only saw the three-door hatchback. However, it’s a known fact that there will be a convertible built at home in Oxford rather than in The Netherlands at the VDL Nedcar automotive manufacturing company as was the case with the old model. A little over a year ago, Head of MINI Stefanie Wurst said “The Convertible is coming home.”

Since then, we’ve learned the new electric Cooper is going to be made in Oxford beginning in 2026, together with the Aceman crossover. Hopefully, this means there will be another zero-emission convertible.

Source: MINI Slovakia