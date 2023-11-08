BMW didn’t have to make the 2024 BMW iX better. It was already widely considered one of the best values in the SUV EV segment. Yet, somehow, it enters its third model year with even more exciting technology at its disposal. A new software update pushes remote parking via the MyBMW App for cars with Parking Assistant Professional, and the Highway Assistant feature gets added to the Driving Assistance Professional Package. iDrive 8 also changes over to iDrive 8.5. What doesn’t change is the BMW iX’s dynamic driving behavior, just-right sizing, and luxurious interior details. If you’re considering a BMW iX, the 2024 model year is the best yet.

2024 BMW iX Electric Motor and Performance

The 2024 BMW iX uses a familiar dual-motor setup with xDrive all-wheel drive. In the entry-level iX xDrive50, you get 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, more than enough to accelerate the 5,600-pound behemoth from a standstill to 60 mph in what BMW says is 4.4 seconds. Car and Driver called it at 4.0 seconds flat, but who’s counting? The more expensive iX M60 comes with rear-wheel steering standard (optional on the xDrive50), also amping up the power to 610 horsepower and 749 pound-feet of torque.

Do you really need the extra power? Probably not. The two drive very similarly 80% of the time. While that 20% of the time where the extra power and standard rear-wheel steer are appreciated, we’re not sure it’s worth the nearly $30,000 separating the two. It should be noted that the iX M60 comes packed with standard features that can add considerable cost to the standard iX xDrive50. So, if you’re loading up your base car, the jump to the M60 makes more sense.

2024 BMW iX Charging and Range

All variants of the 2024 BMW iX utilize a 111.5 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack. 105 kWh is the total usable battery capacity. They can AC Fast Charge at up to 11 kW and DC Fast Charge at up to 195 kW. BMW claims that adding 100 miles of range for the iX takes just 11-12 minutes on a high-powered DC Fast Charger (from 10%), and our experiences and independent testing have mostly confirmed that (13 minutes via insideevs.com). Level 2 Wallboxes will take between 4 and 4.5 hours to replenish the same range.

The 2024 BMW iX xDrive50 should go between 305 and 311 miles on a full charge and achieve 83 city/highway MPGe, according to the EPA. The more powerful M60 makes it around 296 miles on a full charge and offers 80 MPGe.

Interior and Cargo Space

Both versions of the 2024 BMW iX offer well-insulated and luxurious cabins that feel every bit of their six-figure asking price. Sensatec comes standard, but our choice is the cool Stonegrey Microfiber/Wool Blend ($500). You can also opt for perforated leather in either Amido or Castanea Chestnut, which sets you back another $3,500. Standard features of note include the trick Panoramic Eclipsing Sky Lounge Roof and three-stage heated seats. The interior is very typical BMW: minimalist but refined.

The 2024 BMW iX offers 77.9 cubic feet of storage space and comes with a convenient 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat. For context, that’s 23 cubic feet more than the Genesis GV60, 17 more than the Cadillac Lyriq, and just 7 cubic feet less than the Rivian R1S – a truck that’s almost five inches wider and more than five inches longer than the BMW iX. The BMW iX is a great hauler that performs its intended purpose without sacrificing dynamics.

2024 BMW iX Technology and Connectivity

New iXs come with iDrive 8.5 from July 2023 production onwards. All of them ship with the same hardware, too – a curved display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. Navigation, voice commands, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and over-the-air updates all come standard.

While the BMW iX is a tech powerhouse that showcases most of the newest BMW features, they aren’t complimentary. You’ll need to shell out the $2,200 for the Convenience Package for a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound, Surround View, and Parking Assistance Professional. Not a bad deal, really, but a shame it isn’t standard. You could also opt for the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins stereo, which is worthwhile. The iX M60 comes with all of the aforementioned standard except Park Pro.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW iX comes with enough driver aids standard to keep most drivers happy. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info are complimentary. Some more peace of mind is attainable via the Driving Assistance Professional Package. It’s a $2,300 add for both trim levels but brings a suite of advanced driver assistance features, including Highway Assistant for periods of hands-free driving highway driving.

2024 BMW iX Pricing

The 2024 BMW iX starts at $87,100. The iX M60 commands a considerably heftier price tag: $111,500. The iX M60’s vastly enhanced standard equipment makes that pill a little easier to swallow, but it’s still a lot of money. While there’s some value proposition here, the easiest question to answer is: how fast do you need to go? The iX M60 is a riot to drive and offers performance commensurate with its pricing. The iX xDrive50 does, too. It all depends on which court you’re playing in, but you’ll be satisfied with either.

2024 BMW iX FAQ