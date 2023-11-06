The gradual rollout of the G60 is in full swing and Ireland is one of the many markets where BMW is selling the eighth generation of its luxury sedan. As we’ve seen with other regional launches, the 5 Series Sedan used for the official local debut is a fully electric i5. It’s not the hotter M60 version but the lesser eDrive40 model with a single motor and rear-wheel drive instead of the M Performance model’s dual-motor setup with xDrive.

In keeping with how BMW tends to show off its cars nowadays, this electric 5 Series has the M Sport Package. In some markets, those black accents – including the illuminated kidney grille and trunk lid spoiler – are part of an M Sport Pro package. This zero-emission 5er has its fair share of Shadowline upgrades to complement the Brooklyn Grey paint job. However, it’s the red calipers of the M Sport brakes that provide a contrasting effect.

In case you’re wondering about the wheels, it’s a 20-inch set (938 M style) adorned by an M logo on one of the two-tone spokes. Customers can go a size higher or lower, but bear in mind that the wheel size impacts the range of an electric vehicle. In most cases, a larger wheel hampers efficiency, so going for the smallest set is not only cheaper but also makes the car more economical to run.

As for the interior, BMW Ireland opted to showcase the 2024 i5 eDrive40 with vegan leather in a Smoke White color. The new 5 Series is the company’s first production model to offer a fully vegan interior, which is also coming to some of the new MINI models. This right-hand-drive car has a flat-bottomed steering wheel and Aluminium Rhombicle trim adorning the dashboard.

BMW has also promised to diversify the i5 lineup in Europe next year with the addition of a non-M Performance model featuring xDrive. It was recently announced for the US market as the i5 xDrive40 for $69,800 (plus $995 destination charges) or $3,000 more than this eDrive40 model.

Source: BMW Ireland