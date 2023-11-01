As is the case every year, the SEMA show in Las Vegas opens the floodgates to numerous aftermarket builds, some based on high-end vehicles. Such is the case with this Rolls-Royce Ghost modified by Urban Automotive and displayed at the Milltek Corp stand. It follows a customized Cullinan launched in 2022 and brings all sorts of upgrades to the already lavish sedan built in Goodwood, UK.

Sitting on 22- or 24-inch forged alloy wheels, the Ghost looks like a mafia car ready to star in the next movie with mobsters. It has gained a wide array of carbon fiber components, varying from the front bumper and door sills to the trunk lid spoiler and rear bumper. The stock exhaust has made way for a custom Milltek Sport performance setup accompanied by milled billet aluminum finishers.

Another distinguishing feature that sets it apart from a regular Ghost is the integration of LED daytime running lights into the front bumper, which has also gained a new splitter made from carbon fiber. At the back, the “Urban Icon” badge on the trunk lid lets everyone know this isn’t a standard Rolls-Royce, as if there’s even such a thing.

There aren’t any changes underneath that imposingly long hood, not that the Ghost needs more power anyway given its venerable V12. In its most potent configuration, the twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine produces 600 horsepower and 900 Newton-meters of torque. Its days are numbered in the sense that Rolls-Royce has announced it will go purely electric by the end of the decade.

The new Spectre coupe has kick-started the electric era, with replacements for the Ghost, Cullinan, and the range-topping Phantom to be sold strictly as EVs. Earlier this year, the Dawn convertible and Wraith coupe were discontinued. Before the V12 bows out, we’re hoping to see more one-off Bespoke projects.

