Last held in 2019, the Geneva Motor Show will return next year for the 100th anniversary of the event. However, the centenary edition is not going to be that glamorous because the big German luxury players have all announced they’ll not attend the event in Switzerland. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are going to skip the 2024 GIMS.

The Munich-based company with the famous roundel says it has decided to prioritize its marketing efforts on social media channels. In an interview with Automobilwoche, the German side of Automotive News, a BMW spokesperson explained: “We have added our own new formats, such as NextGen, while phasing out some existing formats. This includes appearances in Geneva, Paris, and Detroit. That’s why we won’t be in Geneva in 2024.”

However, BMW is not abandoning auto shows altogether. Last month, it brought a comprehensive lineup to the IAA Mobility Show in Munich where it unveiled the Vision Neue Klasse. These days, it’s showcasing the 2024 X2 M35i, 2024 iX2, and other new products at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

As for its archrivals, a Mercedes spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, Mercedes-Benz will not participate in the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.” An official from Audi declared basically the same thing: “We won’t be there in 2024. But this is not a general decision against Geneva.”

It gets even worse for GIMS organizers since the same report speculates Stellantis won’t be there either, meaning there aren’t going to be any cars from Opel/Vauxhall, Citroën, Peugeot, Jeep, DS Automobiles, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Abarth, or Lancia.

Following the abrupt cancellation of the show in 2020 at the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic, the next edition is scheduled to take place from February 26 until March 3, 2024. Renault and Dacia will be there, along with a bunch of Chinese automakers willing to make the financial effort to boost their exposure in Europe by showcasing a multitude of EVs.

Source: Automobilwoche (subscription required)