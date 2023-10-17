Earlier today, BMW has unveiled a new marketing campaign for the launch of its all-new BMW 5 Series and the first-ever BMW i5. Scheduled for October 21, 2023, in Germany, the campaign aims to blendd cutting-edge digital strategies with the evolution of classical advertising media. To showcase the flexibility of the 5 Series platform – electric, combustion engines and plug-in hybrids – BMW has incorporated emotionally rich storytelling and editorial content that highlights the car’s functions. A central element of this campaign revolves around a group of “guardian angels,” made more effective by the introduction of BMW Proactive Care service.

BMW Proactive Care is a new package using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect servicing requirements in BMW vehicles and proactively offer solutions to customers. From Condition Based Servicing to digital tire diagnostics and automatic emergency call features, the new BMW 5 Series can identify service needs and report them to BMW, catering to the customer’s preferences. To raise awareness about these new features, BMW has launched a comprehensive advertising campaign encompassing TV, out-of-home advertising, print, and radio.

TV, Web and Online

The “Guardian Angels” TV commercial debuted on October 13, with prime placement on ARD. This approach includes a 30-second commercial across public and private channels, combined with targeted programmatic actions on addressable TV (ATV), a first for BMW. All the “Guardian Angels” films will also be available on online media libraries and video portals. An additional highlight in the pipeline are two ad integrations during UEFA Champions League football match broadcasts in the fall.

The campaign also features out-of-home measures including head-turning digital advertising media, which create a modern and innovative presence in the public space across Germany. Added to which, prominent daily fixed placements with large-surface video integrations in a variety of relevant online magazines, such as Der Spiegel, T-Onlineand Manager Magazin, team up with an expansive social media campaign covering the market launch on 21 October 2023 to ensure a far-reaching digital media presence. An attention-grabbing print campaign including large-scale formats and advertorials in news, business & technology publications, as well as national daily newspapers, provides a further boost.