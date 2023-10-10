The second generation of the misunderstood BMW X2 is here. Though they share powertrains, it gets all-new bodywork that sets it apart from its platform-mate, the BMW X1. An increased focus on lightweight materials and aerodynamics gives the new BMW X2 a much more premium look compared to the outgoing model. Here’s how the old one stacks up against the new one. But first, here are the specs. The new 2024 BMW X2 is a lot bigger than the previous-generation model as the crossover-coupe mashup has been stretched by a substantial 194 millimeters (7.6 inches) to 4554 mm (179.2 in). At the same time, it’s 54 mm (2.1 in) longer than the X1 upon which it’s based. The wheelbase has been elongated by 22 mm (0.86 in) to 2692 mm (106 in) while the width is up by 21 mm (0.8 in) to 1845 mm (72.6 in). Height has increased by 64 mm (2.5 in) to 1590 mm (62.6 in) while both front and rear tracks are wider than before.

Front and Rear New BMW X2 vs. Old BMW X2

Dead-on, the new BMW X2 is more aggressive and modern than its predecessor. A wider front track lends a more muscular look. The grille proportions are restrained, resembling the new 5 Series, and the iX2 gets a closed-off grille that improves aerodynamics. The air curtains toward the bottom of the front bumper are wider and taller. The same goes for the center air inlet. New vertical LED lighting signatures mirror the rest of the BMW lineup.

Around back, the new BMW X2 changes significantly. Redesigned headlights are slimmer and longer, accentuating the vehicle’s wider rear track. Dual-exit exhaust pipes are no longer visible on combustion engine models other than the X2 M35i xDrive, which also gets a pretty radical Gurney-style spoiler on the rear. The vehicle’s hatch is more heavily sloped – more on that later. Finally, the reflectors have been positioned vertically – as opposed to horizontally on the old model – and the blacked-out rear apron creeps a little higher on the vehicle’s beltline. You can also order a trailer hitch for the new BMW X2 – not possible on the old model.

A Sleek New Side Profile

From the side, the BMW X2 clearly resembles its big brother, the BMW X4. The fastback design is more pronounced, sloping more sharply than the old X2. Integrated door handles give the new X2 a more premium look, and the rear three-quarter panel bulges out further than before (notably, without a roundel slapped on the upper portion). A higher beltline is noticeable, too. Larger wheel options reflect the more performance-focused approach of the new BMW X2.

Interior of the New BMW X2 vs. Old BMW X2

The interior of the new BMW X2 is nothing unexpected. Like the X1, it gets a new curved display, and BMW iDrive Operating System 9 powers it. The cockpit is pretty close to what you’ll find in the top-dog iX, sparsely decorated and nearly button-less. The combustion-powered models get paddle shifters, and the X2 M35i xDrive gets most of the same performance updates that you’ll find in the equivalent X1 model.

The new BMW X2 grows bigger in almost every measurable dimension compared to the old BMW X2. Knee room in the second row grows by 25 millimeters (almost an inch). Total cargo space expands from around 1,355 liters (47.9 cubic feet) to 1,470 liters (51.9 cubic feet). With the seats folded up, you’ll still have 560 liters (19.7 cubic feet) of storage space, an increase from 490 liters (17.3 cubic feet).

Overall

In many ways, the new BMW X2 is simply a more fleshed-out vision of the original BMW X2. By ditching unnecessary gimmicks (side-mounted roundels, I’m looking at you) and distilling the Sports Activity Coupe formula, the second-generation debuts as a more focused, more athletic, and more premium-looking small SUV – with an all-electric version to boot. The BMW X2 always drove better than most of the vehicles in this segment – Benz’s GLB, the Audi Q3 – and now, it finally looks the part, too.