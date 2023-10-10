BMW’s last major debut of 2023 is mere hours away, but the Bavarian marque has decided to sneak in a final teaser to build up hype around the new X2. Entering its second generation, the coupe-ified crossover reveals more production details in a short video on social media, hence the clip’s smartphone-friendly portrait orientation. We’re looking at the purely electric iX2, but we know for a fact the world debut will also include the M Performance variant, the M35i.

As already hinted in a previous teaser video, it would seem the X2 will have distinctive taillights to separate it from the regular X1. It also appears to have a sizeable spoiler as a further visual separator from the conventionally shaped compact crossover is based upon. These are unlikely to be traits exclusive to the iX2 as we’re expecting the gasoline/diesel X2 to have them as well.

We’ve seen our fair share of spy shots with prototypes that strongly suggested the next-generation model (codenamed U10) will be substantially larger than its predecessor. That seems logical considering the latest X1 (U11) is also way bigger than the old one by stretching at 4500 millimeters (177.2 inches) long and 1845 mm (72.6 in) wide.

The gasoline and diesel engine choices should mirror those of the X1 but without a plug-in hybrid powertrain. That will hardly be a surprise since the old X2 also didn’t get the PHEV treatment. As for the iX2, it’s likely to get a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup inherited from the iX1 xDrive30. The flagship variant will be the X2 M35i with 296 hp in Europe and 312 hp in the United States.

BMW will assemble the second-gen X2 in Germany at its plant in Regensburg where the X1 is also manufactured. Both crossovers are getting the iDrive 9 operating system and will largely share the interior, although the sloping roofline of the X2 will likely eat into the rear headroom and cargo capacity.

