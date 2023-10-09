BMW’s electric portfolio is about to grow with the addition of a first-ever iX2. Premiering tomorrow alongside the second-generation X2, the new zero-emission compact crossover is essentially going to be an iX1 with more pizzazz. It’ll sacrifice some of the practicality in favor of a (subjectively) sleeker shape with a coupe-like roofline giving it a mini-X6 vibe.

It’s not just the body shape that will be different as a new (and possibly final) teaser shows the X2/iX2 will have substantially redesigned taillights compared to the normal X1/iX1. The rear lights appear to incorporate a double arrow motif, pointing outwards. We can also catch a glimpse of the chunky spoiler mounted on the tailgate, while the previous teaser with the M35i showed a quad exhaust system.

Those arrow-shaped LED elements are also visible at the front for the daytime running lights and turn signals to echo a similar light signature we’ve already seen on the facelifted X5 and X6 as well as the new 5 Series / i5. It’s hard to say whether the actual headlight shape is any different than what you get on an X1/iX1, but we can already notice the inner design has been changed. On the iX2, there are also some new blue accents typical of a BMW i-badged model.

Logic tells us the iX2 version being teased here will be the xDrive30 as the only electric X2 available upon launch. It should have the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration as the iX1 xDrive30 with 308 hp and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm). If so, expect a similar performance, meaning the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) should take around 5.6 seconds while the top speed is going to be electronically limited to 112 mph (180 km/h).

At some point in 2024, the iX2 could get a cheaper eDrive20 with a single motor and front-wheel drive. The equivalent iX1 eDrive20 has 201 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm), enough for a sprint in 8.6 seconds, and a maximum velocity of 106 mph (170 km/h), also restricted from the factory.

Source: BMW / Instagram