For October, the BMW i4 M50 is gaining the same $7,500 lease rebate that all other i4 trims currently have. This is good news for potential lessees, but it is important to note that the lease monthly payments might not change significantly. Simply put, that’s because BMW has lowered the residual value by 2% and raised the money factor above the rest of the i4 lineup: 51% for 10,000 miles, and the Money Factor is up to 0.0024.

BMW M celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 with record sales as deliveries to customers rose by 8.4% to 177,257 units. Although Bavaria’s performance division doesn’t provide a breakdown of sales for each model, we do know which car was the most popular last year. That honor went to the i4 M50, essentially an all-wheel-drive 4 Series Gran Coupe with a pair of electric motors instead of a combustion engine.

With 544 hp and 795 Nm (586 lb-ft) on tap, it has strong enough output numbers to serve as an electric alternative to the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe, itself an M4 Gran Coupe that BMW won’t make. It’s also one of the most fun BMW electric vehicles we’ve driven with great driving dynamics and top straight line performance. Naturally, being so popular, there wasn’t much of an incentive on BMW’s part to provide the same discounts and tax rebates as on the i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40.

In case of a lease, keep in mind that the $7,5000 tax rebate is passed directly through to the customer instead of having it deducted from your annual taxes. If you are considering leasing an i4 M50, it is important to compare the monthly lease payment to the monthly payment for a purchase loan. You should also factor in the cost of any taxes and fees that may apply. On top of this, each state has their own requirements, and of course, taxes. Here are some things to consider when deciding whether to lease or purchase an i4 M50:

Lease

Lower monthly payments, no down payment required, at the end of the lease term you can return the car and walk away, or you can lease a new car or purchase the car at the residual value. Cons: You cannot modify the car, you are limited to a certain number of miles per year, and you may have to pay additional fees if you exceed the mileage limit or return the car in poor condition.

Purchase

You own the car and can modify it as you see fit, there is no mileage limit, and you can sell the car at any time. Cons: Higher monthly payments, down payment required, and you are responsible for all maintenance and repairs.

