In about a year time, BMW will introduce a second generation 2 Series Gran Coupe. Codename F74, the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe builds upon the design of the first Gran Coupe, but with some design twists. In this render, courtesy of Kolesa.ru and @Kelsonik, the front fascia gains a more defined look, attributed to headlights that seem to draw inspiration from the BMW i5. Of course, no massive kidney grilles are planned for the new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Quad Pipes, 313 Horsepower

This 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe will also feature quad pipes, which until recently, were reserved for “full” M cars. This goes in line with the recently unveiled BMW X1 M35i which also comes with the iconic four pipes. The U.S. market will get an additional model on the F74 platform – the BMW 228 xDrive. Notice the “i” bring dropped from the naming convention.

The BMW M235 Gran Coupe variant will be equipped with an updated version of the B48 engine, boasting an impressive 312 horsepower, akin to the X1 M35i. The compact sedan will be offered exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. For enthusiasts seeking more control, the range-topping M235 will feature paddle shifters, allowing for manual gear changes.

Still Front-Wheel Drive

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will retain its UKL2/FAAR platform, keeping its front-wheel-drive layout with transverse engines. While a full-fledged M variant is unlikely due to this front-wheel-drive setup, the M Performance models will still feature distinctive M design elements, such as the quad exhaust pipes mentioned earlier. In terms of its overall appearance, there won’t be any significant alterations to the shape and size of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The rear-end design will continue to combine elements of a hatchback and a four-door coupe.

Apart from the regular model, BMW has intentions to unveil an extended-wheelbase edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, internally referred to as the “F78.” This specialized version is designed to meet the requirements of the Chinese market, offering extra room and enhanced comfort for rear-seat passengers, aligning with the preferences of luxury sedan buyers in China.

We expect BMW to fully unveil the F74 2 Series Gran Coupe in the summer of 2024. Market availability will bring us into 2025.

[Render by Kolesa.ru / @Kelsonik]