Rolls-Royce announced record-breaking sales figures in 2021, the highest in the company’s 117-year history. It may seem surprising for some, as 2021 was still affected by the pandemic worldwide, but it really shouldn’t. Opportunities come around even in the toughest of times and there have been some businesses that have been successful, even though most businesses have seen more struggles than success. And it’s not just Rolls-Royce that’s experiencing record-breaking numbers, but other car makers as well.

For Rolls-Royce this also meant that its Bespoke division was in high demand. “In what has been an unprecedented and unpredictable year, the House of Rolls-Royce has delivered the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque’s 117-year history. In 2021, we delivered 5,586 motor cars to clients around the world, having worked closely with clients to further expand the boundaries of creativity within our Bespoke Collective. This has resulted in some truly remarkable commissions, ” said Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

Of course, he’s right. Last year we’ve seen some pretty remarkable builds. From the Kryptos Wraith, paying tribute to time and coming with a dedicated app, to the Phantom Oribe or the Tempus Collection, we’ve seen remarkable combinations last year. There was even a one-off, coachbuilt car, the Boat Tail, something we hadn’t seen since the Sweptail was unveiled. This is truly the epitome of luxury.

“Rolls-Royce has once again demonstrated an innate understanding of craftsmanship, honing progressive and proprietary techniques among our highly skilled and talented team. Artisans continue to further the realm of Bespoke feasibility; precious and rare materials are used with ingenuity to create world-class examples of excellence in their field,” added Torsten Müller-Ötvös, doing a recap of the year. We can’t wait to see what other amazing combos the Bespoke division puts together and how the brand’s first ever all-electric model shapes up, under the Spectre moniker.