BMW is bringing the big guns this weekend to the first MotoGP race held in India at the track in Bharat where there are three M Safety Cars: M2, M3 Touring, and the M5 CS. Known officially as the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, the race is organized on the Buddh International Circuit where the trio of M cars is joined by the M 1000 RR serving as the official MotoGP Safety Bike.

2023 is the 25th season since BMW M has been the official supplier of safety cars in MotoGP, having supplied the first vehicles back in 1999. While the M2 G87 coupe and M3 G81 wagon are cars you can buy from your local dealer depending on where you live, the M5 CS has come and gone. It was a limited-run special edition of the super sedan with the most powerful combustion engine ever installed by BMW in a road-going model.

Finished in Frozen Deep Green metallic, the M5 CS used an uprated version of the S63 engine with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 dialed to an immense 635 horsepower (467 kilowatts). The XM and its Label Red sibling have a higher combined output thanks to the electric motor, but the high-performance saloon still has the most potent ICE in BMW M’s history.

As for the other two cars, the M2 and M3 Touring carry the familiar M livery and boast an assortment of M Performance Parts. All three have received roof lights and extra lights in the lower air intake along with additional changes necessary to earn the status of an official MotoGP Safety Car. While the G87 has a six-point racing harness, the long-roof M3 has a four-point harness, with both receiving a set of front Recaro bucket seats. The speedy wagon also gets an emergency disconnector, a safety cross beam, and a fuel extraction system.

Source: BMW