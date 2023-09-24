The Big MINI Day event was inaugurated last year, and it returned for 2023 with an even higher attendance. Organized at Hungary’s newest track, Balaton Park Circuit, over 200 cars spanning six decades took part in the annual gathering. The oldest of the lot was a classic Cooper built back in 1963. There were another 27 vehicles manufactured in the pre-BMW era, along with 86 cars from the first generation of the modern MINI and 43 examples from the outgoing generation.

More than 500 people attended the 2023 Big MINI Day, which included a parade of 129 cars as the highlight of the event. Owners not only had the opportunity to drive their prized possessions around the track but also took part in games testing their driving skills under the guidance of professional instructors. In addition, representatives from the company’s local Hungarian division organized a test drive program with several current models.

The event took place on September 16 and featured high-performance John Cooper Works versions of the 3-Door Hatchback, Clubman, and Countryman that people were given the opportunity to test on the circuit with support from instructors. In addition, MINI brought the convertible and the purely electric Cooper SE. At the IAA Mobility in Munich in Munich earlier this month, the BMW-owned marque unveiled the next generation of the hatchback and crossover. The Clubman will not be renewed while the convertible is due in a couple of years.

As far as the Balaton Park Circuit is concerned, the track is situated in the Balatonfőkajár village in Veszprém county and has a total length of 4.115 kilometers (2.556 miles) with six right corners and 10 left corners. Width varies between 12 to 15 meters (39.3 to 49.2 feet). The venue hosts no fewer than 48 pit garages, two extra support paddock areas, and an adjacent four-star hotel with 145 rooms currently under construction. There are also media and medical centers, not to mention large VIP areas.

Source: MINI