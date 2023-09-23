In recent times, BMW South Korea has been extensively promoting the Driving Center in Incheon through numerous videos featuring a wide array of models hitting the local track. The latest footage might just be the most exciting to date as it includes no fewer than three colorful M models: M2 G87 in Zandvoort Blue, M3 G80 in Isle of Man Green, and M4 G82 in Speed Yellow.

We get to see the M trio burn rubber on the closed circuit that has a length of 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) before an i4 M50 circles around them at the very end of the video. It’s worth noting the M3 and M4 are the hotter Competition models, and while BMW South Korea doesn’t say whether the cars also have xDrive, the AWD-equipped models retain the tail-happy nature when put into RWD mode.

The second-generation M2 is being sold strictly with a RWD layout although that could change as early as 2026 with the launch of an xDrive model. An all-paw version would come exclusively with an automatic transmission, which is already the case in some markets where BMW sells the G87 strictly with the Steptronic.

It’s not just the M2 preparing to receive updates – which will firstly include a CS version – but also the larger M3 and M4. BMW will give the dynamic duo a Life Cycle Impulse at some point next year, with the M3 Touring likely to benefit from the same changes. That i4 M50 we mentioned will also go through an LCI since we’ve seen spy shots of a facelifted i4 prototype.

On the subject of M Performance and M cars, BMW M GmbH is happy to report that 2023 will be its best year ever in terms of sales. The “world’s most powerful letter” projects deliveries will exceed 200,000 units for the first time, after a record-breaking 2022 when 177,257 vehicles were shipped globally. Last year and in the first half of 2023, the i4 M50 was the best-selling product from BMW M.

Source: BMW South Korea / YouTube