Next month, the BMW Ultimate Driving Experience tour is stopping in Chicago, offering an exceptional opportunity for driving enthusiasts. The tour will span two sessions: the first from May 3-5 at SeatGeek Stadium and the second from May 10-12 at NOW Arena. Participants are encouraged to secure their spots early.

This event features the thrilling Autocross, where attendees can pilot the all-new BMW i5 eDrive40 and BMW 540i xDrive. Under the guidance of professional BMW Driving Instructors, drivers will navigate a challenging, compact course designed to test precision steering and braking skills. Autocross events are competitive and timed, promising a high-energy, fun-filled experience.

Additionally, the experience includes STREET TOURS, where a BMW instructor will lead you through an engaging route, showcasing the latest BMW innovations in a unique, real-world setting. Guests will also learn more about electric vehicle ownership, including best practices for vehicle charging (Ages 18+).

The INTERACTIVE DISPLAYS section allows participants to explore BMW’s latest technological advancements, from cutting-edge powertrains to sophisticated driving aids and entertainment systems. The lineup includes the all-new fully electric BMW i5 Sedan and the 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM.

For enthusiasts, this is a unique chance to drive the newest BMW models at no cost. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to engage closely with the BMW brand and its community—reserve your place now and invite your friends to join the excitement!