BMW, like all other carmakers, uses various terms, acronyms and abbreviations to differentiate its brand and highlight its technological features. However, understanding these can often be confusing due to their sheer volume. Therefore, in this article, we will list some of the most common BMW terms that you should be aware of. This list isn’t exhaustive; if you believe we missed any crucial term, please let us know in the comments below.

Marketing Terms



Sheer Driving Pleasure/Ultimate Driving Machine : BMW’s marketing slogans that underscore the Bavarian brand’s long-standing focus on performance driving.

Platform Terms

CLAR (Cluster Architecture) : BMW’s rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive platform used for models such as the 3 Series/X3, the 5 Series/X5 and the 7 Series/X7. Notably, electric vehicles like the i4, i5 and i7 are also CLAR-based.

Vehicle Nomenclature

sDrive : rear-wheel drive/front-wheel drive

: long-wheelbase LCI (Lifecycle Impulse) : Facelift model

: BMW’s SUVs are often called SAVs (for marketing). Gran Coupe : 4-door luxury coupes

: Five-door hatchbacks Roadster : convertible, e.g., Z4 Roadster

Optional Features

Carbon Package: includes carbon bucket seats, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fiber interior trim. Best for owners who frequently track their BMWs.

includes carbon bucket seats, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fiber interior trim. Best for owners who frequently track their BMWs. Other Packages: Driver Assistance Package (driver aids), Premium Package (luxury features like a heads-up display and interior camera), and M Sport Professional Package (sportier design elements).

Powertrain/Drivetrain Terms



Engines: B58 (3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six – most popular BMW engine today), S58 (high-performance version of the B58—found in the M2/M3/M4), S68 (twin-turbo V8 used in the XM) and B48 (versatile four-cylinder).

ZF gearbox: automatic transmission from ZF—typically 8-speed (8HP).

Sixth-generation EV battery system for NK vehicles. Heart of Joy: BMW’s advanced dynamic control system for NK vehicles.





Design and Interior Terms



iDrive : BMW’s infotainment system, comparable to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system. It integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

: BMW’s highest-grade leather option. Hofmeister Kink : A distinctive design element around the C-pillar.

Every BMW features a kidney grille on its front fascia. This is arguably the brand’s most important visual differentiator (apart from the logo). Sharknose: Forward-tilted front fascia of some classic BMWs. Recreated with the Skytop.

: Refers to the Z3 M owing to its unconventional design. Batmobile: Refers to the E9 3.0 CSL because of its aggressive aero design.

BMW M Terms



M Performance : These models offer a sportier experience without being full-fledged M cars. For instance, the 340i xDrive, which slots between the 330i and the M3.

These are BMW’s full-fledged high-performance vehicles (e.g., the M2/M3/M4 and the X5 M/X6 M Competition). While M Competition was previously offered as an optional package, it is now becoming the entry point for full-fledged M models. CS (Competition Sport)/CSL (Competition Sport Lightweight): Provide increased power, sharper handling and lightweight components compared to the M/M Competition variants (e.g., M2 CS, M4 CSL, 3.0 CSL).

In terms of positioning, the hierarchy is: M Performance, M, M Competition, M CS, and finally M CSL.