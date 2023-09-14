Model year switchovers and price hikes go hand in hand and the 2024MY is no exception. In the case of the M340i and M340i xDrive, you’re looking at a significant jump of $2,750 for both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions of the sports sedan over the equivalent 2023MY cars. Arguably the sweet spot in the 3 Series lineup, the RWD M Performance model now retails from $57,600 whereas its AWD cousin will set you back $59,600 before the $995 destination charges.

Seeing the glass half full, the price increase is partially reflected in the extended list of standard equipment as you do get some extra kit from the get-go. Both the M340i and M340i xDrive now have driver and passenger lumbar support, which can be optionally ordered for the 330i and 330e models. In addition, the M Performance derivatives also get wireless smartphone charging as standard.

These changes come only a year after BMW gave the 3 Series Sedan (G20) a Life Cycle Impulse that brought several updates inside and out. For 2024MY, the M340i equipped with the optional Shadowline Package (available for an additional $600) loses the black mirror caps. Regardless of the 3er you go for, all of them can now be had with an optional eSim Personal 5G to turn the car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot by paying an extra $300.

In related news, the 2024 M440i Coupe and M440i xDrive Coupe also get standard driver and passenger lumbar support as well as wireless device charging as standard along with the optional eSIM 5G. The rear-wheel-drive coupe retails from $61,000 while its xDrive counterpart costs $63,000, with both representing an increase of $2,750 to echo their sedan cousins.

These extra goodies are also standard going forward on the M440i Convertible ($69,100) and M440i xDrive Convertible ($71,100) which command a $2,850 premium over the respective 2023MY cars. In addition, BMW USA adds these items to the M440i Gran Coupe ($60,200) and the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe ($62,200) for which you’ll be paying $2,750 more than last year.

