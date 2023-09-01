MINI has unveiled its highly anticipated third-generation Countryman, and it’s poised to make a significant impact in the world of crossovers. This new iteration of the Countryman brings with it a slew of upgrades and innovations that promise a more premium, efficient, and technologically advanced driving experience. Let’s delve into the details of what makes the 2024 MINI Countryman stand out. We will also get an exclusive look at the British Racing Green color on the Countryman.

Design and Dimensions

One of the most noticeable aspects of the 2024 Countryman is its larger and more premium design. Measuring 4433 mm (174.5 inches) in length, 1843 mm (72.5 in) in width, and 1656 mm (65.2 in) in height, with a wheelbase of 2692 mm (106 in), this crossover has grown in size compared to its predecessor.

The design philosophy, aptly named “Charismatic Simplicity,” gives the Countryman a fresh yet familiar look. This design evolution isn’t just for aesthetics; it also has functional benefits. The smoother surfaces contribute to a significantly improved drag coefficient, lowering it from 0.31 to 0.26, which enhances overall efficiency.

While the new MINI Countryman (U25) shares design DNA with the new electric Cooper three-door hatch, it maintains its unique rugged appearance, emphasized by features like front and rear skid plates and roof rails. It’s clear that this model is larger than the one it replaces, a fact evident when looking at the size of the quarter glass, particularly in the C-pillar area. Additionally, high-end versions offer the option of not-so-mini 20-inch wheels.

Interior Innovation

Step inside the 2024 Countryman, and you’ll find an interior that largely mirrors the new MINI hatchback. The centerpiece of the cabin is a 9.4-inch OLED circular display on the gently curved dashboard, providing easy access to most functions. A noteworthy departure from traditional automotive interiors, the cabin adopts a minimalist approach by eliminating the driver’s display and most of the conventional controls.

For those who desire more information at their fingertips, there’s an optional head-up display that projects relevant information directly into the driver’s field of view. This technological focus extends the philosophy of “Charismatic Simplicity” to the cabin, offering a clean and uncluttered environment.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 MINI Countryman offers two distinct powertrain options, catering to different driving preferences and lifestyles. The first is a fully electric variant featuring a 204-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor. This electric model boasts an impressive range of up to 287 miles (462 kilometers) on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers. Alternatively, MINI offers a Countryman with a robust 313-horsepower (230-kilowatt) system. This electric Countryman offers a slightly reduced range of 269 miles (433 kilometers).

Both powertrains support fast charging at up to 130 kW, allowing drivers to recharge from 10% to 80% capacity in under 30 minutes, making long-distance travel more convenient.

Availability and Pricing

The 2024 MINI Countryman is set to arrive in the United States in early 2024, marking an exciting addition to the MINI lineup. As for pricing details, MINI has yet to announce them, but with its enhanced features and advanced technology, it’s sure to attract attention from crossover enthusiasts.

Here are some of the key features of the new 2024 MINI Countryman: