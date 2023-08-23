The stage is set for BMW Group to introduce its latest innovations in the field of sustainable mobility at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich. Among the exciting reveals – stay tuned for the NEUE KLASSE concept – the spotlight will be on the new additions to the iconic 5 Series family. Following the introduction of the BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40, BMW is poised to introduce the BMW 530e and 550e xDrive on September 1st. Notably, these models will represent the plug-in hybrid technology in the 5 Series family.

More Power, Longer Range

Scheduled to debut as early as spring 2024, these models will feature both a six-cylinder and a four-cylinder in-line petrol engine, paired with an electric motor. Integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission alongside its power electronics, this electric motor plays a pivotal role in achieving higher than before power outputs. In the case of the BMW 550e xDrive Sedan, the integrated drive unit contributes up to 145 kW/197 hp to the maximum combined output of 360 kW/489 hp. Meanwhile, the BMW 530e Sedan boasts an electric motor that provides 220 kW/299 hp.

By implementing a pre-gearing stage, the nominal torque of 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) is transformed into effective torque of up to 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input. This implementation allows the compact electric motor to provide a torque boost that traditionally necessitates a larger motor, translating into dynamic acceleration and rapid bursts of speed. The electric range has increased a bit as well. The range for the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan extends up to 79 – 90 kilometers (49 – 56 miles) in the WLTP cycle, while the new BMW 530e Sedan offers a range of 87 – 101 kilometers (54 – 63 miles). Moreover, the lithium-ion battery’s usable energy capacity has been increased to 19.4 kWh.

Charging capabilities have also been elevated, with a maximum charging capacity of 7.4 kW – twice that of the outgoing models. The high-voltage battery can now be fully recharged from empty in just 3.0 hours. In cases where a conventional domestic power socket is used, a full vehicle charge can be completed in 9.8 hours.

We will have some exclusive coverage of these new models directly from Munich next week so stay tuned for photos and videos!