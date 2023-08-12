Learning more about the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe has made me come to appreciate some of the finer points of the vehicle. With a focus on understated appearances, it can be tough to spot the details that make it special. Luckily, I had more than enough time to find most of them. If you’ve ever wondered what makes the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe special – wonder no more.

Unique Exterior Badging

Front and rear, the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe receives unique badging and touches that separate it from standard and M-tuned 8 Series variants. The model-specific front air dam features bold ALPINA lettering across it, and in the back, not-subtle “B8” and “ALPINA” badges appear alongside the typical roundel on the trunk. These unique touches join some choice but subtle ALPINA exterior touches.

What Makes the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Stand Out?

But shelling out for the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe gets you more than just a fancy badge. You’ll find 20-spoke, 21-inch ALPINA Classic wheels front and rear. In this case, they wear their factory rubber – high-performance Pirelli PZero tires. They feature a Noise Cancelling System that, in combination with the car’s already significant insulation, improves acoustic comfort.

Those sharp-looking wheels do a great job of showcasing the 15.6-inch front and 15.7-inch rear brake calipers. They’re sourced from Brembo, painted blue, and adorned with ALPINA across them, so you know they’re good. These are slightly larger even than the ones that come on the M8, which gets smaller 15-inch units in the rear. Though not visible from the outside, the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe also gets a revised suspension that includes Eibach springs, reinforced sway bars, and a rear-axle steering system.

Finally, a unique decklid spoiler and front bumper design set the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe apart from the other 8ers. Oval chrome quad exhaust tips hint at the performance that the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe does well to hide. An illuminated front kidney grille – surprisingly – works well here and conveys an unmistakable message of luxury.

Reserved Colors

Since you’re reading this, there’s a chance you’re already aware of the special, ALPINA-specific colors. ALPINA vehicles feature two exclusive paint schemes unavailable anywhere else in the lineup – ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green Metallic. Though often confused with the equally pretty British Racing Green, ALPINA Green Metallic boasts a color-changing shine that conveys the richness of the ALPINA brand. ALPINA Blue Metallic is a shade existing between Estoril and Tanzanite, turning heads everywhere it goes – especially with the matching blue calipers.

BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Engine Components

Many people will try to tell you that an ALPINA vehicle isn’t unique mechanically. Those people are wrong. The N63 under the hood is uniquely tuned for peerless acceleration and remarkable power delivery. A unique exhaust system provides an aural experience rivaling its M sibling, if not surpassing it. Three external coolant coolers, a larger transmission oil cooler, and ALPINA-specific intercoolers provide 50 percent more cooling surface than the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. Fun fact: just like all genuine BMW and M parts, an ALPINA-specific QR code is visible on components that aren’t shared with other models. Of course, the most obvious separator is ALPINA badging and lettering on the engine cover.

Unique Steering Wheel and Gauge Cluster

From behind the wheel, there’s no mistake that you’re not driving an ordinary 8 Series. Which, it should be said, is far from ordinary in its own right. The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe gets a unique LAVALINA leather steering wheel with blue and green stitching and an ALPINA roundel replacing the BMW one that normally sits in the center of the wheel. Behind the wheel, an ALPINA-specific gauge cluster design is visible. It looks similar to the regular one but features a cool blue color scheme (green in Sport modes). The 210-mph speedometer is a classy touch.

Other Interior Details of the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

But you aren’t just treated to a neat new steering wheel inside the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Look at the center console; you’ll find a unique plaque denoting the vehicle as an ALPINA B8. The crystal glass iDrive controller is laser-etched with the ALPINA logo and pairs great with the “8” engraved in the shifter. At night, the cabin comes to life with the typical configurable LED interior lighting, alongside unique blue lighting that illuminates the start button, shifter, and more. Finally, ALPINA-badged floormats are softer than the ones you’ll find in other BMWs and are just another example of the extra work that goes into making this vehicle feel special.

All the Rest

Of course, the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe comes equipped with pretty much every option you can imagine. Standard features include remote engine start, BMW Laser headlights, and a full-color head-up display. You can even get a carbon roof! The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is a truly unique car that provides unrivaled performance and luxury – in a package that’s remarkably understated but supremely special.