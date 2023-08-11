The new BMW 5 Series Touring (G61) is just around the corner, but ahead of its arrival, the current G30 has one more thing to say. In these images, we get to see a BMW 540i xDrive Touring painted in a stunning Alvite Grey BMW Individual color. The M Sport Package was also added to this combo which showcases once again the undeniable beauty of the current-gen 5 Series.

48V Mild-Hybrid

When it arrived in 2020 as a facelift, the 5 Series gained a 48V “mild-hybrid” system. Designed to optimize power distribution and efficiency, this system capitalizes on regenerative braking to charge a 48V battery. Moreover, the system mitigates lag during the vehicle’s “auto-start/stop” function, a subtle yet significant enhancement to the driving experience.

Under the hood, the BMW 540i Touring retains the workhorse 335hp B58 turbo inline-six engine. The 540i xDrive variant takes the driving experience up a notch with its all-wheel-drive system. Harnessing the additional traction provided by xDrive, the 540i xDrive M Sport Touring accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, outpacing its rear-wheel-drive counterpart by a margin.

Beautiful Interior

Alvite Grey lends an air of understated elegance to the 540i xDrive M Sport Touring’s exterior. It’s certainly a unique color that you don’t see too often. Inside, the cabin welcomes passengers with the luxury of Individual Tartufo Leather and plenty of high-quality materials. The interior also offers increased creature comforts – the Luxury Seating Package gets you ventilated and multi-contour seats, which are more akin to something you’d find in a 7 Series. There are also ventilated seats.

The G30/G31 generation will certainly go down as one of the best looking 5 Series ever made. Up front, it has sensibly sized grilles, very pretty looking headlights and, at least in the case of the M Sport package, a more aggressive front fascia. It looks handsome, reserved but also still sporty enough to look like a proper BMW.

