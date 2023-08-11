2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e takes center stage ins the X5 lineup with a combination of power, performance and eco-friendliness. In a recent video by AutoTopNL, the prowess of the first-ever 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e was put to the test. The Dutch folks ran 0-100 km/h, 0-200 km/h and quarter mile tests.

A Power Upgrade Over the X5 45e

With a heart of an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine and an integrated electric motor, the 2024 BMW X5 50e churns out an impressive total of 483 horsepower, marking a significant 94 horsepower increase over its predecessor. Torque has also received a boost, rising by 73 lb-ft to a formidable 516 lb-ft. The internal combustion engine, on its own, generates 308 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and a torque of 331 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm. The electric motor, a silent yet powerful companion, contributes an additional 194 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

This combination of internal combustion might and electric power enables the X5 xDrive50e to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds, a quarter-mile sprint in 12.91 seconds, and a 0-200 km/h sprint in 18.34 seconds.

40 Miles Electric Range

Tipping the scales at 5,573 pounds, this X5 50e is not lightweight, yet its performance is commendable. A lithium-ion battery pack with a substantially increased capacity of 25.7 kWh allows the X5 xDrive50e to travel an estimated 40 miles in electric mode, a 10-mile improvement compared to its predecessor.

As AutoTopNL video showcases, the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is more than just a family hauler. It can even deliver some decent driving dynamics and certainly a good straightline performance. The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e enter production in April at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina where the other X5 models are manufactured alongside their X6 equivalents. The MSRP starts at $72,500.