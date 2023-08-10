German tuning shop G-POWER is saying goodbye to the current generation F90 M5 with a new product. Dubbed G5M Hurricane RR, this tuned up M5 now makes 900 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,050 Nm. To put things in perspective, that’s 275 hp and 300 Nm more than the stock M5. The foundation for the exceptional performance is the BMW M5 Competition. The primary catalyst for this substantial boost lies in the optimization of the OEM turbochargers, achieved through the implementation of CNC-machined housings, augmented compressor and turbine wheels featuring performance-enhancing blades, alongside CAD-designed intercoolers and forged pistons.

More Power, Deeper Sound

A necessary addition to this upgrade package is the G-POWER DEEPTONE exhaust system, featuring quad tailpipes adorned with carbon coating. These dual twin exhaust pipes consist of a 90mm and a 100mm pipe, respectively, and are linked to the engine via high-flow sports downpipes equipped with 200-cell metal catalytic converters. This configuration guarantees reduced exhaust back pressure and an optimized flow of exhaust gases.

Furthermore, the G5M HURRICANE RR receives an extensive visual transformation. Adorning the sedan is the G-POWER HURRICANE RR aero body kit, crafted from carbon. This comprehensive kit gives the sedan with striking enhancements along its side aprons, front and rear sections, as well as side skirts. Additionally, Air Wings flank the rear window, while a spoiler lip graces the trunk lid.

Carbon Fiber Aero Parts

The sizeable rear wing, mounted on aluminum supports, and the VENTURI RR bonnet are both constructed from carbon. Beyond its aesthetic refinement, the VENTURI RR bonnet employs Dynamic Venting technology to enhance engine compartment ventilation. Notably, the vehicle’s distinct appearance is harmonized with the use of ultra-light HURRICANE RS forged wheels, finished entirely in black to complement the car’s exterior. These wheels come in dimensions of 9×21 inches for the front and 10.5×21 inches for the rear.

Plenty of changes are found inside as well, starting with the G-POWER steering wheel, predominantly fabricated from carbon and featuring an integrated display. Lastly, adding the finishing touch to the aero aesthetics, we have the HURRICANE RS forged wheels, known for their lightweight construction. These wheels are elegantly coated in a full black finish to harmonize with the vehicle’s exterior. Sizing in at 9 x 21 inches and 10.5 x 21 inches, they are partnered with Michelin tires in the dimensions of 285/30 ZR21 and 295/30 ZR21.

