A truly exceptional and sought-after gem from the BMW lineup has surfaced on the auction scene. The rare BMW M5 35 Jahre Edition (F10) is currently listed on Bring-a-trailer, with no reserve set. Why is this M5 special? The 2019 BMW M5 35 Jahre Edition was designed to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the iconic high-performance M5 sedan. Of the grand plan to produce 350 units, a mere 35 examples were allocated to the American market.

617 Horsepower

As a special homage to the M5, the Edition 35 Jahre is based on the M5 Competition (F10) variant, boasting an astonishing 617 horsepower (625 PS) / 460 kW and a peak torque of 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). This remarkable performance is achieved courtesy of the S63 90-degree V8 engine with a displacement of 4.4 liters, supercharged by the TwinPower Turbo system.

Adorning a unique and elegant Frozen Dark Grey II BMW Individual color, this special M5 exudes an air of sophistication and sportiness. Complementing the matte exterior hue, the vehicle is outfitted with 20-inch Y-spoke 789 M alloy wheels, finished in a bespoke Graphite Grey shade. The BMW Individual High-Gloss Black was also part of the initial package. Carbon fiber parts can be found on the exterior, including the kidneys, air intakes, and rear diffuser.

Unique Interior

Inside, the cabin of the M5 35 Jahre Edition comes with anodized gold aluminum carbon fiber trim on the dashboard, center console, and upper door sections. The “M5 35 Jahre Edition” insignia adorns all four door sills. The BMW Individual Merino Black leather upholstery with beige contrasting stitching is also unique to the car.

This particular BMW M5 35 Jahre Edition has clocked a mere 3,200 miles since its creation. Its journey began at BMW of Roseville, California, and it now awaits a new owner. The vehicle is accompanied by its original window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, a pristine Carfax report, and a clear Arizona title.