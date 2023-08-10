The 2024 BMW X7 comes in two flavors, now marking the second year of its polarizing front-end refresh. Characterful powertrains, a bevy of luxury features, and the most modern technology currently available in a BMW make it feel as rich as its MSRP suggests. The only BMW now available with three rows of seats, it’s the well-heeled family’s choice for serious space.

2024 BMW X7 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

No matter which version of the 2024 BMW X7 you choose, you’ll find xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission putting power to the ground. Snappy shifts and unflappable traction make the vehicle feel more agile than its size suggests. The 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i gets a familiar turbocharged inline-six engine making 375 horsepower and 382 pound-feet of torque. It’ll scoot the 5,400-pound SUV from zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds.

The 2024 BMW X7 M60i offers a true-blue M engine under the hood, now with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The S68 engine, a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. According to BMW, it’ll move the truck from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. But the real treat is the sound of the engine – it rocks, all the way to redline, which sits somewhere north of 7,000 rpm. Knowing the V8 is a bit of a forbidden fruit these days makes driving the M60i version that much sweeter, and it’s worth picking if driving matters to you.

2024 BMW X7 Fuel Economy and MPG

While neither trim level of the 2024 BMW X7 sips fuel, the six-cylinder 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i does a passable job of faking it. The EPA says it achieves 21 city and 25 highway, for a combined 22 mpg. Considering the size, power, and weight of the 2024 BMW X7, that’s not bad. It compares favorably against vehicles like the six-pot Mercedes GLS 450 (19 city, 24 highway, 21 combined) and even the smaller Audi Q7 (19 city/25 highway/21 combined). Surprisingly, V6-equipped Cadillac Escalades narrowly outperform the X7 xDrive40i in efficiency. You’re probably asking the wrong questions when it comes to the V8-powered X7 M60i. It offers a measly 16 city and 21 highway for 18 mpg combined.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW X7 offers a well-appointed interior that aligns well with its price tag. Sensafin upholstery comes standard and offers a more sustainable option than traditional leather, which is also available for a fee. Full Merino Leather sets you back $4,650 – not for the faint of heart. Nearly every conceivable feature you can think of can be optioned on the 2024 BMW X7, from ventilated seats to Harman Kardon sound to electric rear side shades.

The 2024 BMW X7 offers up to 90.4 cubic feet of storage space and can tow up to 7,500 pounds when equipped with the factory trailer hitch. Regarding cargo space, the SAV compares favorably to rivals like the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS (84.7) and the Land Rover Range Rover (83.5). All three are pretty close in terms of headroom, and other specs, with the X7 lagging just a little bit behind.

2024 BMW X7 Technology and Connectivity

Every 2024 BMW X7 gets the new curved display and the latest version of BMW iDrive. That means wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation with augmented reality, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration. Remote engine start is optional and highly recommended for climates with extreme cold or extreme heat, as it allows you to precondition the car. A head-up display comes standard, too, making it easy to stay focused on the road ahead.

Options are varied and opulent, as expected. The Sky Lounge Roof is a very impressive addition and comes in the Executive Package alongside soft-close doors, heated and cooled cupholders, glass controls, and more. For $3,950, it’s a good value. Don’t forget to check the box for the Climate Comfort Package ($1,600) or the $800 standalone option for 5-zone climate control, which gives the third-row independent climate options. The second-row captain’s chairs ($850) are plush and provide a lot more room for second-row passengers and are a good choice if you don’t need the extra seat the standard bench provides.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW X7 comes packed with driver aids. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation all come standard as they do on most BMWs. You can add the Driving Assistance Pro Package for $2,100 and get near-autonomous driving on the highways, and a Parking Assistance Package for $900 that makes parking easier thanks to a surround-view camera and self-parking capabilities.

2024 BMW X7 Pricing

The 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i starts at $81,900, a meager $100 more than the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class. The Audi Q7 starts around $20,000 less, providing fewer features and less space but still offering a third row to those that need it. The 2024 BMW X7 isn’t a screaming bargain, but it’s in line with the competition – like the $82,765 Lincoln Navigator or $80,795 Cadillac Escalade.

The 2024 BMW X7 M60i is offered from $108,700. It more closely competes with vehicles like the Land Rover Range Rover. It’s hard to suggest that a three-row, V8-powered luxury vehicle is a good value, but the 2024 BMW X7 M60i tries very hard to convince you. Its athletic handling, sonorous and characterful engine, and wealthy-feeling cockpit are exactly what you expect from a $100K+ BMW SUV. Another benefit of the X7 M60i is that it offers similar performance to full-blown maniacs like the X5 M and X6 M with a significantly more comfortable ride.

