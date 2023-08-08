German tuning shop RaceChip is working on a power upgrade for the new BMW XM. According to a social media post, the BMW XM Chip is getting close to launch time and will deliver an impressive power output: 829 hp and 940 Nm of torque. The base XM already makes 653 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque, while the XM Label Red comes with 738 hp and 997 Nm of torque. RaceChip has yet to disclose the methods behind accomplishing this power enhancement.

S68 V8 Engine

However, given the reputation of V8 TwinTurbo BMW engines for possessing a notably elevated threshold, this revelation is hardly unexpected. Additionally, with the introduction of the all-new S68 engine, there exists the potential for even more extensive tuning capabilities. The base BMW XM runs from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, while the XM Label Red arrives at the same speed in 3.9 seconds. So we certainly expect the RaceChip-tuned XM to do even better. There are no words yet on the performance of the car, but we look forward to learning more about that in the near future.

The sprint time of 3.9 seconds, as quoted by BMW for the XM Label Red, aligns seamlessly with that of the 2024 X5 M Competition and 2024 X6 M Competition. While a case could be made that the specialized M model ought to exhibit a swifter acceleration, it’s important to consider the super SUV’s increased weight. In actuality, it stands as the most substantial vehicle ever crafted by the company, with a weight that surpasses the 6,000-pound mark (equivalent to over 2,700 kilograms).

What’s the BMW XM?

Stepping onto the stage, the BMW XM marks its inaugural appearance as the initial standalone M offering since the iconic M1. This is an immense legacy to uphold, particularly when one considers that the XM lacks a foreseeable racing trajectory akin to the ProCar series, setting a distinctive path for itself. Naturally, this uniqueness has sparked considerable controversy, both in the past and present. Numerous enthusiasts had held out hope for a nimble and lightweight sports car that would wholeheartedly pay tribute to the revered M1.

Distinguished by its one-of-a-kind design, the XM stands in a league of its own, distinct from anything else in BMW’s array or found on the open road. With stacked quad tailpipes, an illuminated and remarkably distinctive front grille, and subtly concealed badging, its appearance sets it apart in a way that differentiates it from any other BMW. And despite its heavy weight, it’s quite fun to toss around.