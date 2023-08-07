The 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive and the 2018 Nissan GTR R35 are both engineering marvels, designed to deliver exhilarating driving experiences. In this head-to-head drag racing showdown, we witnessed these automotive titans go full throttle in a series of roll races and a classic drag race. Of course, the two cars are quite different when it comes to powertrains, but the outcome, might not be that different.

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 engine, producing 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Therefore, the M4 Competition xDrive is no slouch when it comes to power. With the xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensuring exceptional traction, the M4 can launch off the line with impressive force.

The Competitor: 2018 Nissan GTR R35

The 2018 Nissan GTR R35 is an icon of Japanese automotive engineering, renowned for its performance and all-wheel-drive capabilities. Powering the GTR is a handcrafted 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, churning out an astonishing 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. Its advanced ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system keeps it firmly planted on the ground, even during high-speed maneuvers, making it a force to be reckoned with on both the track and the drag strip.

Roll Race 1: 32 mph, 2nd Gear

In the first roll race, both cars had an equal starting speed of 32 mph, engaging 2nd gear. The BMW M4 Competition xDrive surged ahead, showcasing its exceptional power and precise traction management. With the M4 taking the lead, the Nissan GTR R35 found itself just slightly behind, but the difference was enough to declare the M4 the victor in this round.

Roll Race 2: 38 mph, 2nd Gear

The second roll race saw an increased starting speed of 38 mph, again in 2nd gear. The BMW M4 Competition xDrive continued to showcase its superior acceleration and stability, crossing the finish line first. The Nissan GTR R35 put up a strong fight, but it was unable to surpass the M4’s impressive performance.

Drag Race: 0-60 mph and Quarter Mile

In the final drag race, both cars lined up at the starting line without a roll-out. The BMW M4 Competition xDrive demonstrated its lightning-quick acceleration, reaching 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. The 2018 Nissan GTR R35 was equally impressive, also hitting 2.8 seconds for the 0-60 mph sprint. However, the quarter-mile race was where the BMW M4 Competition xDrive showcased its dominance. The M4 completed the quarter mile in a blazing 11 seconds flat, edging out the Nissan GTR R35, which finished in 11.05 seconds.

Even though the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive emerged as the clear winner, dominating both the roll races and the traditional drag race, it’s important to note that both cars are exceptional in their own right, and the margin of victory was often narrow.