The folks at AutoTop NL decided to take the new 2024 ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe to its top speed of 316 km/h. In the high-octane world of high-performance luxury vehicles, the 2024 ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe stands out as a remarkable achievement by the renowned German automaker, ALPINA. With BMW’s decision not to launch an M4 Gran Coupe, ALPINA fills the void with this impressive sporty five-door liftback, boasting a potent engine, cutting-edge technology, and a blend of retro-inspired design elements.

Powerful Performance

Under the sleek hood of the B4 Gran Coupe, ALPINA houses a familiar yet tuned 3.0-liter S58 engine that churns out a staggering 495 horsepower and 730 Newton-meters (538 pound-feet) of torque. These substantial gains were achieved through the installation of a newly developed exhaust system and fine-tuning the engine’s software. The outcome is nothing short of exhilarating – the B4 Gran Coupe can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3.7 seconds, showcasing its true sports car DNA. And you can see that neck-snapping acceleration in the video below.

To harness this impressive power, ALPINA collaborated with ZF to adapt the eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring seamless power delivery to all four wheels through the xDrive system. Chassis and suspension revisions further enhance the B4 Gran Coupe’s handling and performance, making it a true driver’s delight.

Elegant Design with Subtle Flair

ALPINA’s design philosophy revolves around subtle enhancements that exude understated elegance, and the B4 Gran Coupe is no exception. The vehicle features discreet spoilers at the front and rear, along with a rear diffuser flanked by four exhaust tips, adding a touch of aggression to its sporty demeanor. The retro-flavored side graphics pay homage to the 1980s, creating a harmonious blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair.

The alluring 20-spoke forged wheels, available in black or anthracite, add a touch of sophistication to the B4 Gran Coupe’s profile while complementing its powerful stance. Wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 255/35 ZR20 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear, these wheels strike the perfect balance between style and performance. Impressively lightweight at only 12 kilograms (26 pounds), they contribute to the vehicle’s agility and overall driving experience.

Cutting-Edge Features and Technology

Beyond its mesmerizing performance and aesthetics, the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe is equipped with modern features and cutting-edge technology. The interior is designed to provide the ultimate comfort and convenience, with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. Advanced infotainment and driver-assistance systems ensure an engaging driving experience and enhanced safety on the road.

Availability and Pricing

ALPINA is already accepting customer orders for the B4 Gran Coupe, with deliveries starting now. In Germany, the base price for this exceptional vehicle starts at €91,800, reflecting the top-tier performance and luxury it offers.

The 2024 ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe stands as a testament to ALPINA’s commitment to delivering high-performance luxury vehicles that capture the essence of driving pleasure. With its powerful engine, sophisticated design, and advanced technology, the B4 Gran Coupe impressively fills the gap left by the absence of an M4 Gran Coupe in BMW’s lineup. It offers automotive enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the perfect blend of old-school charm and modern innovation in a thrilling and luxurious package.

But it’s a shame we don’t get to enjoy the B4 Gran Coupe in the U.S. as well.