At Port, In-transit, At VPC, VPC Work Order Closed, Performance Center Confirmed Delivery Date, At Dealership, Delivery Date Set! This is the sequence of events if you place an order for a new BMW. There is no better way to indulge in the complete buying experience than to take delivery of your new machine at the Greer South Carolina BMW Performance Center – delivery at the Thermal Center in California is currently not available. Due to the unfortunate cancellation of the renowned BMW European Delivery program amid the COVID pandemic, a good alternative exists for relishing the delivery experience of your brand-new BMW.

The BMW Performance Center Delivery Experience

A no-cost option for you and the dealership equates to a no-brainer; however, you are responsible for the cost of travel to and from South Carolina. BMW makes arrangements for you and one guest to stay at the Greenville Marriott free of charge– which is a good hotel and close to the BMW Performance Center ( located at 1 Parkway East in Greenville, South Carolina). All new BMW models (excluding CPO and vehicles from the dealership lot) are available for this program.

Part of this program, you will receive expert driving instruction in a BMW model similar to the one you’ve ordered, along with a personalized vehicle delivery presentation by a BMW Product Specialist. Moreover, when available, you’ll have the opportunity to take a captivating tour of both the BMW Zentrum museum and Manufacturing Plant.

What to Expect on Your Delivery Day

The delivery day begins at 8:00am and ends around 3:00pm. BMW will hand-wash and wax your new vehicle in preparation for your arrival and best of all, you don’t have to put a single mile on your new ride – BMW provides all vehicles used for the driving exercises. The process is simple – schedule your delivery date 2-6 weeks after your build date, fly into Spartanburg South Carolina, the local Marriott hotel will pick you up, enjoy a complimentary dinner and breakfast the following morning before visiting the Performance Center.

The Benefits of Taking Delivery at the Performance Center

A BMW Driving Instructor will debrief you in the classroom before getting behind the wheel of their fleet vehicles – similar to the one you purchase. You will learn how to properly handle, brake, and utilize traction control – a great way to familiarize yourself with the operation of these luxury vehicles whether you are a first-time buyer or life-long enthusiast. Another awesome perk they have is the ability to drive the X series vehicles on their off-road course, which is pretty comprehensive and loads of fun.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Delivery Experience

Lunch is provided by BMW at the Performance Center so you don’t even have to leave the campus. Please be advised that you are responsible for transportation costs of your new BMW back to your home – whether you live in California or New York the best option in my opinion is to drive home, you’ll feel like a kid on Christmas day. If you’re worried about getting your shiny new paint rock chipped on the journey home, don’t worry – Extreme Colors Auto Spa is the official BMW Performance Center paint protection facility of choice since 2013. I recommend opting for the full front, rocker, and roof PPF for peace of mind. Anyone over the age of 12 years old can ride in the vehicle on the track and attend the tour of the factory, which is a great bonding experience for parents and their kids.

The BMW Performance Center: A Must-Visit for Any BMW Fan

Excellent food, a beautiful hotel, fast cars, state-of-the-art track and factory, and the beautiful state of South Carolina, what more could you ask for? Maybe a couple more laps on the track? There are many YouTube videos showing how much fun new buyers have had attending the Performance Center and how educating the experience can be. Here is our own Chuck Vossler at the BMW Performance Center after taking delivery of his BMW X3 PHEV.

Presenting another delightful video from our BMW Performance Center deliveries in 2011, a time when YouTube was not yet the place to be on.