The first-ever electric Rolls-Royce is finally here and it’s just as majestic as expected. The Rolls-Royce Spectre balances the fine line between making incremental style updates that may seem somewhat familiar while also daring to embark on radical modernization. In this video interview, Anders Warming, Director of Design at Rolls-Royce, shares some of the vision behind Spectre while explaining in detail some of its features.

At a high-level, the Spectre showcases numerous iconic Rolls-Royce details, though they may require a keen eye to spot. For example, throughout Rolls-Royce’s history, from the pre-war era to the Silver Cloud and now the modern Spectre, one can observe the prominence of vertical lines and a harmonious blend of upright and flowing design cues. Additionally, the front end of the Spectre exudes a rich heritage, proudly displaying the revered Pantheon grille, the graceful Spirit of Ecstasy, and the prestigious badge of honor.

The tail lights of the Spectre are fondly referred to by Rolls-Royce designers as “islands of detail,” owing to the graceful ascent of their smooth panels. They are also fully integrated into a single piece of aluminum which extends from the front all the way to the rear. This single hull line sets up the art of two-tone, as Rolls-Royce describes it. Two-tone paint schemes are a bit of a staple of the brand, and this single, unbroken line allows the special paint to effortlessly pop.

Inside, the typical Rolls-Royce design has undergone a thoughtful refinement in the Spectre, aiming for a cleaner and more streamlined appearance. The aim was to design a flat dashboard that not only enhances visibility but also maintains a seamless aesthetic across the entire vehicle. Rolls-Royce has adeptly adopted a clean and minimalist style for the digital gauges, reminiscent of Apple’s simplicity. Surprisingly, this modern touch preserves the brand’s heritage, as the traditional “power reserve” gauge continues to be a prominent feature.

Undoubtedly, the Rolls-Royce Spectre has much more to offer, but we’ll allow Warming to eloquently describe the luxury electric vehicle in his own words.