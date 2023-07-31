A bit of rain didn’t stop ALPINA enthusiasts from attending this year’s Drive Day event held in The Netherlands. It took place at the Zandvoort track, and if that rings a bell, the BMW M2 G87’s exclusive color was named after the circuit located in the namesake municipality. Participants had the opportunity to check out some of the automaker’s greatest hits, from classic models to the latest B5 GT – the most powerful ALPINA road car ever.

How much did it cost? Participants had to pay €1,599, which included the track day itself, spending the night at the four-star Van der Valk Hotel as well as dinner at Thalassa beach club where ALPINA wines were served. Those who brought an accompanying person paid an extra €349 for a double room and an additional €549 for a separate room.

The classic ALPINA models we talked about over the past few days were at the Zandvoort, including immaculate examples of the B10 V8 S Touring (E39), B10 Bi-Turbo (E34), B5 Touring (E61), B7 Turbo (E28), and a B7 S Turbo (E12).

ALPINA has yet to announce when the next event will take place but you can sign up to the official newsletter at the source link below to stay up to date.

The brand is currently in a transitional period since it’s moving underneath the BMW Group corporate umbrella. The existing arrangement between the two parties will come to an end on December 31, 2025, so any changes planned will not be implemented until 2026 at the earliest.

Source: ALPINA