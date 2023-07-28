The i4 M50 and iX M60 kick-started the electric M Performance era before BMW doubled down on its sporty-but-not-quite-full-M EVs with the i7 M70 and this – the i5 M60. Following its world premiere in the second half of May, the first high-performance 5er without a combustion engine has arrived in Munich at the BMW Welt.

As is usually the case with the cars BMW chooses to exhibit at its famous building located next to the Olympic Park, this i5 M60 is a high-end version. Judging by the long list of optional goodies, we’re certainly looking at one of the most expensive G60 builds to date. Take for example the Individual Frozen Deep Grey paint, available for an extra €3,750 at home in Germany, while those 20-inch wheels cost an additional €2,150.

There’s more to this electric M Performance 5 Series than fancy paint and wheels since it also happens to have the M Sport Package Pro, a €2,800 option bringing lots of Shadowline accents, red M Sport brake calipers, and a trunk lid spoiler. The latter is made from carbon fiber since the i5 M60 also boasts the €1,800 Carbon Exterior Package, which also includes the side mirror caps made from CFRP.

Those darkened Shadowline headlights flank a sportier grille design reserved for the M60. Although it’s not a full-fat M car, it does get the “world’s most powerful letter” on the kidney to echo recent M Lite models. We can say the same about the sporty-looking side mirrors as they used to be an M-only affair until a couple of years ago.

The impressively long list of options also encompasses the €2,100 Innovation Package, €1,750 Travel Package, and €1,150 Comfort Package. Miscellaneous extras include the €300 heated steering wheel, €480 tinted windows, €600 electric sun blinds, €610 crystal controls, and the €770 Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. Add them all up and this BMW i5 M60 costs over €116,000 in Deutschland.

With the M5 G90 Sedan and G99 Touring coming next year, the range-topping 5 Series is likely to surpass the €150,000 mark for the fully loaded variant. That shouldn’t come as a shock considering the XM Label Red starts at €203,000 and you can max out the configurator to over €218,000. The i7 M70 we mentioned earlier can get even pricier, reaching €230,000 for the top version with all the bells and whistles.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube